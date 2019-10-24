Alex Turcotte missed a fourth straight day of University of Wisconsin men's hockey practice Thursday, and it appears to be a long shot that the freshman center will play Friday against No. 13 Clarkson.
Turcotte hasn't practiced with the team this week because of a respiratory illness that has affected nearly a quarter of the team over the past few weeks. He skated on his own Thursday morning, Badgers coach Tony Granato said, but hadn't shaken the effects of the sickness.
It appears that No. 6 UW will elevate Ty Pelton-Byce to play with Linus Weissbach and Cole Caufield against the Golden Knights. Brock Caufield will take the spot on the line with Roman Ahcan and Owen Lindmark on which Pelton-Byce had been playing.
The Badgers play the Golden Knights at the Kohl Center in non-conference games at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Turcotte, the No. 5 overall NHL draft pick by the Los Angeles Kings this year, shares the UW lead through four games with eight points. All three of his goals have come on the power play, where the Badgers have practiced this week with Pelton-Byce replacing Turcotte.
Six players have missed practice time because of the viral illness since the start of the season.