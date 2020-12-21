 Skip to main content
Idle Badgers move up 1 spot in national men's hockey rankings
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Idle Badgers move up 1 spot in national men's hockey rankings

Owen Lindmark photo

Badgers center Owen Lindmark moves the puck down the ice ahead of Penn State's Tim Doherty in a Nov. 23, 2020, game at LaBahn Arena.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

With other results dictating movement in the rankings, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team climbed one spot Monday in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll.

The Badgers are 13th in the 20-team rankings two weeks into a monthlong break for the end of the semester and holidays.

They're the third of four Big Ten teams in the poll. Minnesota stayed at No. 1 while Michigan fell one spot to seventh.

Notre Dame slipped two places to 18th after a tie and overtime loss at home against Michigan State.

Ohio State fell out of the top 20 after a tie and loss at home against Arizona State.

The Badgers are off until hosting Minnesota on Jan. 9 and 10.

Here's the full USCHO.com Division I men's poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. Minnesota (35)

2. Boston College (4)

3. North Dakota (1)

4. Minnesota Duluth

5. Minnesota State

6. St. Cloud State

7. Michigan

8. Clarkson

9. Bowling Green

10. UMass

11. Omaha

12. Northeastern

13. Wisconsin

14. Denver

15. Providence

16. Quinnipiac

17. UMass Lowell

18. Notre Dame

19. American International

20. Lake Superior State

Because of a limited number of games last week, there was no new USCHO women's poll Monday. The Badgers were No. 1 in the Dec. 14 edition.

Fave 5: Sports reporter Todd D. Milewski picks his most memorable stories of 2020

This group of stories looks back on a Miracle, gets the details on the details of a jersey design and provides a window into an epic journey.

