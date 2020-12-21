Idle Badgers move up 1 spot in national men's hockey rankings

With other results dictating movement in the rankings, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team climbed one spot Monday in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll.

The Badgers are 13th in the 20-team rankings two weeks into a monthlong break for the end of the semester and holidays.

They're the third of four Big Ten teams in the poll. Minnesota stayed at No. 1 while Michigan fell one spot to seventh.

Notre Dame slipped two places to 18th after a tie and overtime loss at home against Michigan State.

Ohio State fell out of the top 20 after a tie and loss at home against Arizona State.

The Badgers are off until hosting Minnesota on Jan. 9 and 10.

Here's the full USCHO.com Division I men's poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. Minnesota (35)

2. Boston College (4)

3. North Dakota (1)