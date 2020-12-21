Idle Badgers move up 1 spot in national men's hockey rankings

With other results dictating movement in the rankings, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team climbed one spot Monday in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll.
The Badgers are 13th in the 20-team rankings two weeks into a monthlong break for the end of the semester and holidays.
They're the third of four Big Ten teams in the poll. Minnesota stayed at No. 1 while Michigan fell one spot to seventh.
Notre Dame slipped two places to 18th after a tie and overtime loss at home against Michigan State.
Ohio State fell out of the top 20 after a tie and loss at home against Arizona State.
The Badgers are off until hosting Minnesota on Jan. 9 and 10.
Here's the full USCHO.com Division I men's poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:
1. Minnesota (35)
2. Boston College (4)
3. North Dakota (1)
4. Minnesota Duluth
5. Minnesota State
6. St. Cloud State
7. Michigan
8. Clarkson
9. Bowling Green
10. UMass
11. Omaha
12. Northeastern
13. Wisconsin
14. Denver
15. Providence
16. Quinnipiac
17. UMass Lowell
18. Notre Dame
19. American International
20. Lake Superior State
Because of a limited number of games last week, there was no new USCHO women's poll Monday. The Badgers were No. 1 in the Dec. 14 edition.
Fave 5: Sports reporter Todd D. Milewski picks his most memorable stories of 2020
This group of stories looks back on a Miracle, gets the details on the details of a jersey design and provides a window into an epic journey.
OK, this one was written in 2019 but it appeared in the paper in 2020, so I'm including it. A lot of memories in a few days in Pasadena.
The 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice was in February, and we got treated to Mark Johnson telling some of the stories that never get old.
Former Badgers player Claudia Kepler of Verona had a whirlwind journey end with a championship and some great yarns.
The designers of Forward Madison FC's drip kit were meticulous in going through the processes they used.
Those who helped Badgers captain Ty Emberson him grow into the player he is described how they saw it happen.