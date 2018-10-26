Michigan Tech scored five power-play goals, one off the record allowed in a game by the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, as the Huskies handed the 14th-ranked Badgers a 6-2 defeat on Friday at the Kohl Center.
Three stars
No. 3: Former Badgers defenseman Keegan Ford assisted on two first-period goals and blocked three shots for the Huskies.
No. 2: Former Badgers goalie Matt Jurusik made 25 saves in his return to the Kohl Center.
No. 1: Freshman Alec Broetzman, a former Madison Capitols player, scored the first two goals of his collegiate career.
Up next
The Badgers and the Huskies complete their non-conference series at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Pregame
Former goaltending partners Jack Berry and Matt Jurusik face each other when the No. 14 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team plays Michigan Tech at the Kohl Center on Friday (7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, 1310 AM).
Berry and Jurusik were teammates with the Badgers in the 2016-17 season, before Jurusik left the team in the 2017 offseason when Kyle Hayton arrived from St. Lawrence via graduate transfer. Jurusik later committed to the Huskies and on Friday will make his first collegiate appearance since March 10, 2017, when he was injured in a relief appearance for UW against Ohio State.
The Badgers lineup will be finalized after warmups. Captain Peter Tischke missed two practices this week with an injured foot but will try to play. That decision impacts whether the extra player will be defensemen Jesper Peltonen for his collegiate debut or forward Jason Dhooghe.
Badgers (3-1)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jack Gorniak
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk
K'Andre Miller - Peter Tischke
Josh Ess - Ty Emberson
Jesper Peltonen
Goalies
Jack Berry
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Huskies (0-2)
Forwards
Alec Broetzman - Greyson Reitmeier - Brian Halonen
Tommy Parottino - Jake Lucchini - Gavin Gould
Trenton Bliss - Alex Smith - Jake Jackson
Justin Misiak - Dylan Steman - Thomas Beretta
Defensemen
Tyrell Buckley - Eric Gotz
Keegan Ford - Colin Swoyer
Cooper Watson - Mitch Meek
Seamus Donohue
Goalies
Matt Jurusik
Devin Kero