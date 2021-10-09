 Skip to main content
Huskies 5, Badgers 1: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to Michigan Tech
Huskies 5, Badgers 1: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to Michigan Tech

Michigan Tech scored two power-play goals in the first period to set the tone for a 5-1 victory against the No. 13 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin natives Trenton Bliss and Alec Broetzman put the Huskies ahead 2-0 and Tyrone Bronte's power-play goal in the final minute of the opening period made it a three-goal deficit for UW.

The Badgers pulled their starting goalie for the second straight night. Jared Moe didn't get through the second minute of the second period before he was replaced by Cameron Rowe.

Three stars

No. 3: Parker Saretsky scored a goal and was plus-3 for the Huskies.

No. 2: Michigan Tech goalie Blake Pietila barely gave the Badgers a chance.

No. 1: Alec Broetzman scored and had an assist in a plus-3 performance.

Up next

The Badgers host Army West Point at the Kohl Center on Thursday and Friday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team tries to avoid its first 0-2 start in seven seasons Saturday when it hosts Michigan Tech at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin, BigTenPlus.com, 1070 AM).

The Badgers lost 5-2 to the Huskies on Friday. They haven't started 0-2 since 2014, a season that opened with eight straight losses and finished at 4-26-5.

It appears that Jared Moe will start in goal after he replaced Cameron Rowe in the second period of Friday's game. The Badgers also made changes to three of their four forward lines, bringing in Max Johnson and Brayden Morrison for their first appearances with UW.

Badgers (0-1)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Brock Caufield

Jack Gorniak - Sam Stange - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Caden Brown - Owen Lindmark - Max Johnson

Brayden Morrison - Ryder Donovan - Dominick Mersch

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin

Josh Ess

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Carson Bantle (injury), F Liam Malmquist, F Zach Urdahl, D Mike Vorlicky (injury), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan.

See how Kohl Center staff build the ice rink that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play on in the 2021-22 season.

Huskies (1-0)

Forwards

Alec Broetzman - Matthew Quercia - Logan Pietila

Trenton Bliss - Arvid Caderoth - Tommy Parrottino

Nick Nardella - Parker Saretsky - Brian Halonen

Ryland Mosley - Tyrone Bronte - Tristan Ashbrook

Defensemen

Tyrell Buckley - Brett Thorne

Michael Karow - Colin Swoyer

Chris Lipe - Eric Gotz

Trevor Russell

Goaltenders

Blake Pietila

Cayden Bailey

Officials

Referees: Colin Kronforst and Brett Sheva.

Linesmen: Bill Hancock and Matt Gerlach.

