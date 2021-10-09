Huskies 5, Badgers 1: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to Michigan Tech

Michigan Tech scored two power-play goals in the first period to set the tone for a 5-1 victory against the No. 13 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Wisconsin natives Trenton Bliss and Alec Broetzman put the Huskies ahead 2-0 and Tyrone Bronte's power-play goal in the final minute of the opening period made it a three-goal deficit for UW.
The Badgers pulled their starting goalie for the second straight night. Jared Moe didn't get through the second minute of the second period before he was replaced by Cameron Rowe.
Three stars
No. 3: Parker Saretsky scored a goal and was plus-3 for the Huskies.
No. 2: Michigan Tech goalie Blake Pietila barely gave the Badgers a chance.
No. 1: Alec Broetzman scored and had an assist in a plus-3 performance.
Up next
The Badgers host Army West Point at the Kohl Center on Thursday and Friday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team tries to avoid its first 0-2 start in seven seasons Saturday when it hosts Michigan Tech at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin, BigTenPlus.com, 1070 AM).
The Badgers lost 5-2 to the Huskies on Friday. They haven't started 0-2 since 2014, a season that opened with eight straight losses and finished at 4-26-5.
It appears that Jared Moe will start in goal after he replaced Cameron Rowe in the second period of Friday's game. The Badgers also made changes to three of their four forward lines, bringing in Max Johnson and Brayden Morrison for their first appearances with UW.
Badgers (0-1)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Brock Caufield
Jack Gorniak - Sam Stange - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Caden Brown - Owen Lindmark - Max Johnson
Brayden Morrison - Ryder Donovan - Dominick Mersch
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans
Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer
Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin
Josh Ess
Goaltenders
Jared Moe
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Carson Bantle (injury), F Liam Malmquist, F Zach Urdahl, D Mike Vorlicky (injury), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan.
Huskies (1-0)
Forwards
Alec Broetzman - Matthew Quercia - Logan Pietila
Trenton Bliss - Arvid Caderoth - Tommy Parrottino
Nick Nardella - Parker Saretsky - Brian Halonen
Ryland Mosley - Tyrone Bronte - Tristan Ashbrook
Defensemen
Tyrell Buckley - Brett Thorne
Michael Karow - Colin Swoyer
Chris Lipe - Eric Gotz
Trevor Russell
Goaltenders
Blake Pietila
Cayden Bailey
Officials
Referees: Colin Kronforst and Brett Sheva.
Linesmen: Bill Hancock and Matt Gerlach.