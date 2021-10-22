 Skip to main content
Huskies 5, Badgers 1: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at No. 3 St. Cloud State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — No. 3 St. Cloud State scored three times on the power play and took advantage of lax defending by the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team for a 5-1 victory on Friday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Three stars

No. 3: Nick Perbix recorded two assists in the second period.

No. 2: Defenseman Seamus Donohue set up the first two St. Cloud State goals.

No. 1: Jami Krannila scored a goal and added an assist on the Huskies' first two power plays.

Up next

The Badgers and the Huskies wrap up the non-conference series at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team plays its first game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center since 2011 on Friday when it opens a non-conference series against No. 3 St. Cloud State (7:30 p.m., Decades TV Channel 27.2, NCHC.tv, 1310 AM).

The Badgers were winless in their last four games here as members of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, a two-game Huskies sweep in February 2011 and a 7-2 St. Cloud State victory followed by a 3-3 tie in November 2011.

No. 3 is tied for the highest ranking that the Huskies have held when facing the Badgers since the start of the USCHO poll in 1997. Unranked UW got a tie and a victory from that series at the Kohl Center in January 2002.

Badgers (2-2)

Forwards

Liam Malmquist - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Zach Urdahl - Owen Lindmark - Jack Gorniak

Caden Brown - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson / Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Jake Martin

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Corson Ceulemans

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Jared Moe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Carson Bantle (injured), F Brayden Morrison, D Tyler Inamoto (injured), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey defenseman Anthony Kehrer discusses the upcoming series at St. Cloud State on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

Huskies (4-2)

Forwards

Easton Brodzinski - Nolan Walker - Sam Hentges

Kyler Kupka - Kevin Fitzgerald - Micah Miller

Veeti Miettinen - Jami Krannila - Zach Okabe

Joe Molenaar - Mason Salquist - Chase Brand

Defensemen

Seamus Donohue - Spencer Meier

Jack Peart - Nick Perbix

Brendan Bushy - Ondrej Trejbal

Josh Luedtke

Goaltenders

David Hrenak

Joey Lamoreaux

Jaxon Castor

Officials

Referees: Timm Walsh and Nick Krebsbach.

Linesmen: Justin Hills and Dana Penkivech.

