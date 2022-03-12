Huskies 4, Badgers 2: Three stars and three key plays as the Wisconsin women's hockey season ends at Northeastern

BOSTON — Skylar Irving's goal in the final seconds of the first period put Northeastern ahead of the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team for good in a 4-2 victory at Matthews Arena on Saturday in an NCAA tournament quarterfinal game.

The two-time defending champion Badgers fell short of making their eighth consecutive Frozen Four and had their NCAA tournament winning streak end at seven.

Brette Pettet's power-play goal 3:36 into the third period pulled UW within a goal but Alina Mueller scored Northeastern's second power-play goal five minutes later. UW allowed multiple power-play goals for the first time since Ohio State was 3-for-5 in a 3-1 victory on Feb. 15, 2020.

Three stars

No. 3: Aerin Frankel made 16 of her 38 saves in the third period for Northeastern.

No. 2: Maureen Murphy's second-period goal provided a two-goal lead for the Huskies.

No. 1: Katy Knoll scored the opener for Northeastern and set up the goal that put the Huskies ahead late in the first.

Three key plays

The Huskies took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission with an Irving goal with 5.2 seconds left. Knoll's shot from the left side apparently hit off Irving, who was tied up in front of the net with UW's Casey O'Brien, and got past goalie Kennedy Blair.

Murphy's 30th goal of the season extended Northeastern's lead to 3-1 in the second period. She shook free of Badgers defender Katie Kotlowski in front to pounce on her own rebound and lifted it into the top part of the net.

Frankel kept the lead at two goals going to the third period with a rebound stop on UW's Brette Pettet with 1:09 left and the Badgers on a power play. Frankel got her left pad on Kotlowski's slap shot from the left point and then slid to her left to deny Pettet.

Up next

The Badgers' 24th season opens in September.

Pregame

A spot in the Frozen Four is on the line when the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team plays Northeastern at Matthews Arena on Saturday (12:05 p.m., no TV, Sports Live web stream, 100.9 FM).

Here are five pregame notes and the lines:

At stake: The Badgers are looking for their 14th Frozen Four appearance and their eighth in a row to extend their NCAA record. The Huskies made the Frozen Four for the first time last season.

Series: UW is 7-2-2 against Northeastern, including the 2021 national championship game overtime victory won when Daryl Watts scored from behind the net. Huskies goalie Aerin Frankel and Watts traded pokes about that event on Friday.

Special: The Huskies have the nation's second-best power play at 31.4% but the Badgers have the second-best penalty kill at 93.8%. UW has allowed only four power-play goals this season but doesn't want to let Northeastern get as many chances as Clarkson did Thursday. The Golden Knights got five power plays in the Badgers' 3-1 victory.

Hitting 20: Five of the players who have scored 20 goals or more this season are in this game. Northeastern's Maureen Murphy is tied with Minnesota's Taylor Heise for the national lead with 29. Watts is one behind at 28. UW's Casey O'Brien and Makenna Webster have 26 and 23, respectively. The Huskies' Chloé Aurard has 20.

Leading: A lead at an intermission would mean a lot for one of the teams; neither has lost this season when having one. UW is 15-0 when leading after one period and 22-0 when ahead after two. Northeastern is 14-0-2 with a lead at the first intermission and 23-0-1 when it carries an advantage into the third period.

Badgers (26-7-4)

Forwards

Daryl Watts - Casey O'Brien - Makenna Webster

Maddi Wheeler - Brette Pettet - Sophie Shirley

Caitlin Schneider - Delaney Drake - Maddie Posick

Sarah Wozniewicz - Grace Shirley

Defenders

Grace Bowlby - Katie Kotlowski

Nicole LaMantia - Chayla Edwards

Sophie Helgeson - Mayson Toft

Goaltenders

Kennedy Blair

Cami Kronish

Jane Gervais

Huskies (30-4-2)

Forwards

Chloé Aurard - Alina Mueller - Maureen Murphy

Maddie Mills - Katy Knoll - Skylar Irving

Miceala Sindoris - Tessa Ward - Mia Brown

Andrea Renner - Kate Holmes - Peyton Anderson

Katie Cipra

Defensemen

Brooke Hobson - Skylar Fontaine

Megan Carter - Lauren MacInnis

Lily Yovetich - Tory Mariano

Goaltenders

Aerin Frankel

Gwyneth Philips

Alexa Matses

Officials

Referees: Chelsea Rapin and Kelly Cooke.

Linesmen: Evan Cooke and Steven Saul.

