Huskies 4, Badgers 1: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 3 St. Cloud State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Huskies 4, Badgers 1: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 3 St. Cloud State

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — No. 3 St. Cloud State scored two power-play goals and a short-handed score in the second period to complete a sweep of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team with a 4-1 victory on Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Three stars

No. 3: Jaxon Castor made a career-high 30 saves in his first start of the season for the Huskies.

No. 2: Micah Miller scored a back-breaking short-handed goal in the second period.

No. 1: Kevin Fitzgerald put St. Cloud State ahead and assisted on Miller's goal.

Up next

The Badgers play at No. 1 Michigan on Thursday and Friday to open the Big Ten schedule.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has to perform better on the penalty kill if it wants to get a split of a non-conference series against No. 3 St. Cloud State on Saturday (6 p.m., NCHC.tv, 1070 AM).

The Huskies scored three power-play goals in a 5-1 victory on Friday. It was the first time in 86 games that the Badgers had allowed an opponent to go 75% or better on the power play (since Minnesota was 3-for-4 in a 9-4 victory on Jan. 25, 2019). It has happened in only 13 of 861 games since the start of the 1999-2000 season.

UW allowed three power-play goals for the first time in 48 games, since a 5-2 loss to Notre Dame on Jan. 25, 2020.

On the other side, the Badgers were 0-for-5 on the power play and fell to 1-for-16 for the season. "We've got to be better as a group and we've got to ask more from ourselves," forward Roman Ahcan said Friday.

UW has shifted around all four of its forward lines from Friday as it looks for more goal production and puck possession. It has scored only five even-strength goals in five games (not including empty-net scores).

Badgers (2-3)

Forwards

Liam Malmquist - Tarek Baker - Max Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Roman Ahcan - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan

Brayden Morrison - Sam Stange - Zach Urdahl / Dominick Mersch

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Corson Ceulemans

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Luke LaMaster

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Carson Bantle (injured), F Caden Brown, D Tyler Inamoto (injured), D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Jake Martin, D Shay Donovan.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey defenseman Anthony Kehrer discusses the upcoming series at St. Cloud State on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

Huskies (5-2)

Forwards

Kyler Kupka - Kevin Fitzgerald - Micah Miller

Veeti Miettinen - Jami Krannila - Zach Okabe

Joe Molenaar - Nolan Walker - Easton Brodzinski

Aidan Spellacy - Mason Salquist - Chase Brand

Defensemen

Seamus Donohue - Spencer Meier

Ondrej Trejbal - Nick Perbix

Brendan Bushy - Brady Ziemer

Luke Jaycox

Goaltenders

Jaxon Castor

David Hrenak

Joey Lamoreaux

Officials

Referees: Timm Walsh and Nick Krebsbach.

Linesmen: Justin Hills and Dana Penkivech.

