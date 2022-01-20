How Wisconsin's special teams have turned around, fueling a better set of results

More scoring on the power play sometimes comes down to better bounces of the puck, but UW players have helped that cause by improving technically and tactically.

"We're seeing tendencies of the other team that we can expose, and I think guys have just used their brains to catch onto that," said Mark Strobel, the Badgers associate head coach who works with the power play. "And in the game, it's just organically happening."

A five-minute power play in the third period of a game against Michigan State that UW trailed 2-1 last Saturday showed two of the things that have improved. Brock Caufield's one-timer from the high slot to tie the game came after a good set of passes around the zone.

Passing was more scattershot earlier in the season and it cost the Badgers time.

"Now it's just get it, move it smooth," Strobel said. "The chemistry's starting to pay off, I think."

De St. Phalle's go-ahead goal 84 seconds later came from a similar place on the ice as Caufield's shot. This one had Carson Bantle serving as an impediment for the eyes of Spartans goaltender Pierce Charleson.