How Wisconsin's Mathieu De St. Phalle is working to get out of a scoring slump

"Everyone's looking at themselves, saying they've got to be better," De St. Phalle said. "I'm thinking I've got to be better. But a lot of the time this can be seen as an overthinking thing. Sometimes I think I've got to take a step back and take a deep breath and realize I'm doing a lot of good things. A lot of guys in the team are doing a lot of good things and it's just that last little execution."

That's where meditation comes into De St. Phalle's life. He also considers himself a perfectionist, always looking for the right finish that is rare in reality.

Mental wellness is a priority in player development and in navigating a season that can be grueling, Granato said. That's even before things like a five-game losing streak and a 4-10 start come into the picture.

"When things are going well, if things are all good, you just keep going and you hope you keep your momentum going," Granato said. "When things go bad, you have to look at it as an opportunity to realize, 'OK, how are we going to address this? How are our players going to grow through this so if we have to deal with it again, they're better prepared for it?'"