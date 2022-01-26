How Wisconsin women's hockey's Chayla Edwards became more confident as a player and as a person

Chayla Edwards has discovered more about herself as a hockey player for the University of Wisconsin in the last three seasons.

Much of what she has unlocked in the way she plays has been because of an increasing level of comfort and composure, she said.

The changes haven't stopped when she has taken off her skates, and her personal growth has come with a new willingness to express herself.

Edwards credits a partnership she entered after the NCAA allowed athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness last summer with helping her find that voice.

"The main message I've been trying to push is authenticity," she said. "Being yourself, especially when you're a minority in this situation for so long and so many years, because that's something I struggled with. So I want to show people being authentic, that's just the best version of yourself. It doesn't matter what people think about that."

Edwards, a junior defender for the Badgers, partnered with Degree deodorant as part of a team of college athletes who have overcome adversity in their careers.

She said she has felt alienated as a Black woman in hockey, a sport whose USA Hockey membership was less than 8% percent people of color in 2019 and that continues experiencing episodes of racism. Finding her identity in the game or outside of it hadn't been easy, nor had finding the words to talk about it.

"They gave me a chance to share my story just about being a hockey player of color," Edwards said. "So it's been very cool because I'm getting more comfortable using my platform and speaking out about things that I care about, and in a very authentic way. That's what they encourage. So I was very grateful for that opportunity."

On the ice, Edwards' growth hasn't been a direct path. There have been unsuccessful shifts and forgettable games.

The way she has approached them, however, is part of the reason she said she has been able to keep pushing forward. When a bad moment happens, it's time to move on and work on the next opportunity.

That's also an important reminder for the Badgers heading into a series at St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday and a rescheduled game at St. Thomas on Monday. UW fell out of the top spot in the rankings for the first time this season after losing twice at Minnesota last week.

"You reflect on the games and the big thing is to push forward and try to improve," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "I'm sure we're going to see (Minnesota) again at some point as we go through the next couple of months. There was a lot of things that we did well in both games; unfortunately we just didn't win either one of them."

Edwards, a Cleveland native whose sister, Laila, has signed to play for the Badgers next season, was plus-23 through her first two seasons at UW. She's plus-24 in 24 games this season and has five assists over her last six contests.

She said she's more confident with the puck and trusts herself more lately. Maturity in her game is behind that development.

Just as critically, she's growing as a person, too.

"I don't think I ever really knew who I was so I couldn't go and then find her," Edwards said. "So I had to just sit with myself, figure out what I like apart from hockey — what my true passions are. Because hockey is great but I can't do that forever."

The answers are evolving. She wants to travel beyond just hockey road trips. She recently found out she loves dogsitting after getting the opportunity to do it.

"I care for people a lot," Edwards said. "So I want to help people when I get older. And I love just literature, books and just all kinds of things — music, yoga, mindfulness. So it's really cool to discover that and have fun with that too."

