How Wisconsin recovered from a 2nd-period stumble to record the season's biggest offensive output

After its most productive first period of the season, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team stumbled on the first shift of the middle frame on Friday.

Michigan State scored just 39 seconds after the intermission to cut UW's lead to one, setting up what coach Tony Granato called the "most important 19 minutes of the game."

The Badgers had two chances to close out leads last weekend against Ohio State but couldn't do so. This one was different.

UW didn't allow many good scoring opportunities in the rest of the second period, then got an important penalty kill and two power-play goals in the third to wrap up its biggest offensive showing, a 5-2 victory at the Kohl Center.

"Giving up that first goal in the second period was a good test for us to see how we would handle that," Granato said. "And I think that shows a little bit about the maturity of our team. It shows a little bit about the confidence on how we feel about our overall game to be able to respond the right way and play a really solid period after that."

The Badgers got two goals from Mathieu De St. Phalle and improved to 3-2-2 since the start of December. They pulled within one point of fifth-place Michigan State in the Big Ten.