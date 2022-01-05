How Wisconsin men's hockey games against Ohio State were rescheduled

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has games on the schedule this weekend after all.
A day after postponing games against No. 17 Ohio State scheduled for Friday and Saturday, the Badgers and the Buckeyes are back on, just starting a day later.
UW and Ohio State are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Kohl Center. Tickets and parking for Friday's games will be valid for Sunday's contest.
The Badgers announced the change Wednesday. They said Tuesday that COVID-19 cases would prevent them from playing this week. But it now appears that UW could have enough players by Saturday even though the situation has been fluid.
UW has had only nine players at practice Tuesday and Wednesday because of at least one positive COVID-19 test and related quarantines.
Revised protocols from the CDC allow people to exit isolation five days after testing positive as long as they're not symptomatic. Those considered close contacts with someone who has tested positive need to be tested at least five days after their last contact.
Saturday's game will air on Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus and the Sunday meeting will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin.
