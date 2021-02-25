How Ty Pelton-Byce has emerged into a constant threat for the Badgers hockey team

"At the beginning when we couldn't (attend), it was tough," Byce said. "You wanted to be there and watch. But now to be there in person and watch, it's great.

"Obviously it's different without fans and the atmosphere. It's hard. Especially with this team, how exciting it is, I can imagine the Kohl Center right now. I think it would have really been an incredible atmosphere this year, so that's tough."

Chemistry apparent

Sitting five rows behind the bench isn't an entirely comfortable spot for Byce, who said he doesn't want to be a distraction. But it has given him a view into the chemistry between his son, Weissbach and Caufield.

"He's a playmaker, a passer first," Byce said. "So I think that works well with Cole and Linus. Those guys are amazing players. I think they now have a feel. Ty understands where they're going to be. He sometimes doesn't even have to look and they're there."

Pelton-Byce has been more willing to shoot lately, too, and his shot carries some extra authority because he thinks he can score each time, Granato said.