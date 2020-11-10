How to watch Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play four times on the Big Ten Network in the opening month of its 2020-21 season.

The Badgers' season opener at 6 p.m. Friday at No. 20 Notre Dame will air on NBCSN with Tony Simeone on play-by-play and U.S. Women's National Team star Kendall Coyne Schofield on color commentary.

Saturday's game at Notre Dame will be streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

More games are expected to be added to the TV schedule. The Badgers were hoping to have all of their home games broadcast by national or regional networks.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Some games also will be shown on Big Ten Network+, a subscription streaming service.

UW games against Penn State on Nov. 23 and 24 are part of a BTN doubleheader both days with the series between Ohio State and Minnesota.

The Badgers also will be part of doubleheader coverage on BTN at Michigan State on Dec. 8 and 9. Minnesota and Michigan are scheduled to close the first half of the season on the same days.

The schedule for the second half hasn't been announced.

Here's the Badgers schedule with times and TV and online broadcasts added as they're announced:

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.