How to watch Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

How to watch Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play four times on the Big Ten Network in the opening month of its 2020-21 season.

The Badgers' season opener at 6 p.m. Friday at No. 20 Notre Dame will air on NBCSN with Tony Simeone on play-by-play and U.S. Women's National Team star Kendall Coyne Schofield on color commentary.

Saturday's game at Notre Dame will be streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

More games are expected to be added to the TV schedule. The Badgers were hoping to have all of their home games broadcast by national or regional networks.

Some games also will be shown on Big Ten Network+, a subscription streaming service.

UW games against Penn State on Nov. 23 and 24 are part of a BTN doubleheader both days with the series between Ohio State and Minnesota.

The Badgers also will be part of doubleheader coverage on BTN at Michigan State on Dec. 8 and 9. Minnesota and Michigan are scheduled to close the first half of the season on the same days.

The schedule for the second half hasn't been announced.

Here's the Badgers schedule with times and TV and online broadcasts added as they're announced:

Badgers men's hockey 2020-21 schedule

Day Opponent Time (CT) TV/Web
Friday, Nov. 13 at Notre Dame 6 p.m. NBCSN, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Saturday, Nov. 14 at Notre Dame 6 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Thursday, Nov. 19 Michigan 6 p.m. Fox Sports Detroit
Friday, Nov. 20 Michigan 6 p.m. Fox Sports Detroit+, BTN+
Monday, Nov. 23 Penn State 5 p.m. BTN
Tuesday, Nov. 24 Penn State 5 p.m. BTN
Saturday, Nov. 28 Arizona State TBA TBA
Sunday, Nov. 29 Arizona State TBA TBA
Thursday, Dec. 3 at Ohio State TBA TBA
Friday, Dec. 4 at Ohio State TBA TBA
Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Michigan State TBA BTN
Wednesday, Dec. 9 at Michigan State TBA BTN

Catch up on what you might have missed in the Badgers men's hockey 2020 offseason

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the longest Badgers men's hockey offseason in 51 years. Here's what the State Journal has covered since the 2019-20 season ended.

