How the Wisconsin top line outmaneuvered Minnesota State, helping Daryl Watts climb the scoring chart

Watts' four points put her past Harvard's Julie Chu, Minnesota and North Dakota's Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Minnesota's Hannah Brandt to take over second place on the NCAA women's hockey all-time points list with 288.
That's 15 behind the record total of 303 set by Mercyhurst's Meghan Agosta. More multiple-point games — she has 13 of them this season, including four in her last five outings — not only will get her closer to the mark but they'll be welcomed by the Badgers.
"I guess it's pretty cool," Watts said. "But I'm just so focused right now on helping my team win and hopefully reaching the end goal of winning a national championship. So I'm really not concerned about individual accolades."
UW's top line of Watts, O'Brien and Makenna Webster ran over the Mavericks with quick passes and movements to create space.
Watts took the team lead with 22 goals on a first-period score, only to have O'Brien pull even in the second period with her first goal in nine games to put UW ahead 3-2.
The lead went back to Watts later in the middle frame when she redirected a Grace Bowlby pass at the left side of the net. O'Brien got even again at 23 off a feed from Watts.
"Sometimes we get a little lazy and we watch our pass and just wait for our linemates to make a play," O'Brien said. "Tonight, we were buzzing all around. Everyone was moving, finding each other and I think that's when we're most successful in the offensive zone."
The Badgers have won 18 straight at LaBahn Arena against Minnesota State, which was able to dress only 14 skaters — five short of a full lineup — and one goalie because of injuries and illnesses.
But UW (22-4-4, 15-4-4-1 WCHA) allowed a goal on the game's first shot for the third consecutive Friday. On Jan. 28, it earned St. Cloud State a 1-1 tie. On Feb. 4, it sent Minnesota Duluth on its way to a 3-0 victory.
