How the Wisconsin men's hockey team overcame a sleepy start to upset No. 11 Notre Dame

Injuries have taken a toll. A quarantine took out a sizeable chunk of the roster for most of the practice week and forced a series against No. 11 Notre Dame to be pushed back by two days.

The season has been a grind of negative results for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, which carried a six-game losing streak carrying into the proceedings Saturday night at the Kohl Center.

So when the Badgers allowed Notre Dame to attempt the game's first 16 shots less than seven minutes into the first period, there seemed to be an inevitability in the air.

"For having a few days off, that's kind of getting thrown into the fire a bit," said UW goalie Jared Moe, one of nine players who sat out four days of practice leading into Saturday. "It definitely got me into the game early."

For all of its chances, Notre Dame never got the lead. And when the Badgers scored three times on five shots on goal in the first period, the unexpected was reality.

Strong goaltending from Moe and the opposite from Notre Dame were UW's openings for a 5-3 victory that defied all the stats.

The Irish had 91 shot attempts to the Badgers' 35. The shots on goal were 41-15.

But UW had 13 players block at least one shot. Defenseman Luke LaMaster, pressed into duty two weeks ago because of an injury to Daniel Laatsch, got in front of four.

"I don't care what the shots say," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "I don't really care what the stats say. I don't care what the analytics say. Our team won and our guys deserved to win. They paid a big enough price to win."

Mathieu De St. Phalle scored on the Badgers' second shot on goal. Ryder Donovan scored on the fourth — the rebound of the third — and Anthony Kehrer the fifth on starting goaltender Ryan Bischel. It was 3-1 after one period despite the Badgers trailing by a large margin in shot attempts (36-10) and shots on goal (19-5).

"From the other team's perspective, that's got to be really frustrating," said De St. Phalle, who added two assists for his first three-point game with the Badgers.

It was invigorating for UW.

"We were sharp offensively because we made some really nice plays for those goals," Granato said. "It's one of those games we needed our goaltender just to give us time to get going."

Moe did that after being cooped up in his apartment since Monday. He used the quarantine time to rest, do school work and play Xbox but it's not easy to get right back on the ice and face a flurry of shots.

Granato said he checked with Moe at Saturday's morning skate and got the thumbs-up from the junior.

"Mentally, the challenge of breaking your routine as a goaltender, as a player and not getting the exercise and the reps in practice that you're used to, it's a different thing," Granato said.

The Irish had a 10-0 lead in shots on goal after 5½ minutes but Moe wasn't giving any ground. He denied Ryder Rolston early and later made a nice save on Hunter Strand from the slot.

"You see some of those games where you go half a period without a shot, and I think that's a lot harder than when you're peppered there," Moe said. "I felt good right away. I was just hoping we could punch back there and it wouldn't be like that the whole game. And I thought we did a good job of countering after their initial push."

Josh Ess, one of nine seniors who were honored before the penultimate home game of the regular season, banked the Badgers' eighth shot in off the left post for a 4-1 lead in the second period.

It was his first goal of the season. Kehrer recorded his first goal in 61 career games. Donovan netted his second goal of the season for the Badgers (9-19-3, 5-12-1-3 Big Ten).

Notre Dame (20-9-0, 7-6-5-1), which saw a three-game winning streak end, climbed within one with goals by Solag Bakich and Grant Silianoff in the final 2½ minutes. Jack Gorniak, another senior, sealed the Badgers' victory with an empty-net score.

UW played without injured seniors Tarek Baker and Tyler Inamoto, who walked onto the ice in street clothes for the senior night ceremony. Four other players are out with injuries or long-term illnesses.

The difficulties experienced in a week where quarantines disrupted the Badgers for the second time this season made the victory all the more enjoyable.

"I don't want to say our guys are used to it because they'll tell you that wasn't very much fun in the first period without your legs and chasing the game a little bit until you got into it," Granato said. "They found a way to battle through it and I was proud of them because it's not easy."

Notre Dame 1 0 2 — 3

Wisconsin 3 1 1 — 5

First period: W — De St. Phalle 9 (Bantle), 8:07. ND — Rolston 10 (Raith, Bakich), 18:00. W — R. Donovan 2 (Malmquist, Gorniak), 18:23; Kehrer 1 (De St. Phalle, Bantle), 19:17. Penalty: Ceulemans, W, 19:59.

Second period: W — Ess 1 (De St. Phalle, Gorniak), 13:16. Penalties: T. Janicke, ND, 9:53; Plucinski, ND, 16:17.

Third period: ND — Bakich 5 (Blackmun, Burke), 17:30; Silianoff 5 (Blackmun, Lansdell), 18:58 (ea). W — Gorniak 5 (Mersch, Ahcan), 19:34 (en). Penalties: Ahcan, W, 8:38; Peltonen, W, 14:57.

Saves: ND (Bischel 2-x-x, Galajda x-5-3) 10; W (Moe 18-10-10) 38. Power plays: ND 0-for-3; W 0-for-2. Att. — 9,228.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.