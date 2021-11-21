 Skip to main content
How the nation's worst penalty kill has hampered the Wisconsin men's hockey team during its losing streak
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Granato

Badgers coach Tony Granato says the Badgers penalty kill has "hurt us throughout the season and in a series like this, we've got to be better."

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The shortcomings are all entering the spotlight for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team during a five-game losing streak.

One of the biggest keeps putting the Badgers in bad situations. UW players are being called for penalties in unnecessary spots and the penalty kill has been unable to bail out the guilty parties.

It happened twice during the Badgers' 5-2 loss against Michigan State on Saturday, giving them the ignominious distinction of having the worst penalty kill in Division I men's hockey.

Tarek Baker was called for tripping in the offensive zone in the first period. It was 1-0 Spartans after just eight seconds of the power play.

Jack Gorniak was sent off for boarding with the game tied 2-2 early in the third period. The middle of the ice opened up between UW players and Michigan State took advantage with a pretty pass by Mitchell Lewandowski and a fine finish by Jeremy Davidson.

That started a three-goal third period that left the Spartans with a series sweep.

Badgers coach Tony Granato was leaning against a wall outside the Munn Ice Arena visitor's locker room after Saturday night's game, talking about the good things that his team did in a series that went awry when he changed course.

"It just wasn't good enough," he said. "I don't think we were sharp enough in lots of different situations. The PK again. We've got to get better at that. I've got to be better, we've all got to be better at figuring out how to keep the puck out of our net on the PK. That's hurt us throughout the season and in a series like this, we've got to be better."

Badgers opponents have scored on 39% of power play tries, the highest in the country. In the five-game losing streak, that number is 47%.

Davidson's goal was the latest example of UW getting out of position and the puck ending up in the net. It's a symptom of a bigger problem.

"Half the time we're doing great on the penalty kill and half the time we're not," Baker said. "Half the time we're dumping pucks and getting behind (the defense) and half the time we're not. I think that's the problem right now.

"The coaches can't go out there and play it for us. They put the game plan in place, now it's time for us to be big boys and go out and execute that game plan that we have."

Wisconsin State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski wraps up the Badgers' 5-2 loss to Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in East Lansing, Michigan.

Davidson's second goal Saturday wasn't on a power play but it also was the result of a cross-ice pass through the slot. Allowing those plays to happen usually doesn't end well for a defense.

"When they go side to side like that, it's tough on any goalie," Granato said.

If there wasn't enough to be worried about with a team that fell to 4-10 Saturday, Granato also had to address an undisciplined penalty by alternate captain Roman Ahcan. The senior cross-checked Michigan State's Griffin Loughran in the chest after the two were wrestling behind the play with the outcome all but decided in the third period.

Ahcan got ejected for that infraction. It was his second game misconduct of the season; one more equals an automatic one-game suspension.

"That's not playing smart," Granato said. "That shows some of our frustration. He's a leader on our team and that shouldn't happen. He's a targeted guy by the refs — that's the way it is. The other kid, whether he was diving all night or whatever, he got the best of us tonight."

The Badgers killed that penalty but the game was already decided.

