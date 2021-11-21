How the nation's worst penalty kill has hampered the Wisconsin men's hockey team during its losing streak

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The shortcomings are all entering the spotlight for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team during a five-game losing streak.

One of the biggest keeps putting the Badgers in bad situations. UW players are being called for penalties in unnecessary spots and the penalty kill has been unable to bail out the guilty parties.

It happened twice during the Badgers' 5-2 loss against Michigan State on Saturday, giving them the ignominious distinction of having the worst penalty kill in Division I men's hockey.

Tarek Baker was called for tripping in the offensive zone in the first period. It was 1-0 Spartans after just eight seconds of the power play.

Jack Gorniak was sent off for boarding with the game tied 2-2 early in the third period. The middle of the ice opened up between UW players and Michigan State took advantage with a pretty pass by Mitchell Lewandowski and a fine finish by Jeremy Davidson.

That started a three-goal third period that left the Spartans with a series sweep.

Badgers coach Tony Granato was leaning against a wall outside the Munn Ice Arena visitor's locker room after Saturday night's game, talking about the good things that his team did in a series that went awry when he changed course.