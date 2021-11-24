How the influence of legendary Wisconsin hockey coach Bob Johnson carries on 30 years after his death

“As you want to improve and become better, it’s your ability to teach and take things away that are positive and continue to, as I always call it, trust the process,” Mark Johnson said. “So he was big on skill, big on fundamentals, big on playing the game the right way. And he would trust his instincts.

“It might not go into the next game and end up winning, but he trusted the way he was able to do things. Eventually he was going to be successful if he could get the players to buy in and do the things that were important to him as a coach.”

‘Clearinghouse’ for coaching opportunities

Gwozdecky never planned on making a career out of coaching. It’s a familiar line for those who end up with decades in that line of work.

“I think we all went to Wisconsin with these dreams of playing professional hockey as long as we could, but there were very few of us that actually were able to do that or even qualified to be able to do that,” Gwozdecky said. “So at some point in my career at Wisconsin, I realized my ability to play past this level is not going to happen. I just don’t have the skill level, I don’t have the size, whatever. But OK, what am I going to do?”