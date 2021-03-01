 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How the Badgers men's hockey team can win its first regular-season championship in 21 years
0 comments
topical alert top story
UW MEN’S HOCKEY

How the Badgers men's hockey team can win its first regular-season championship in 21 years

{{featured_button_text}}
Badgers vs. Ohio State

Badgers forward Linus Weissbach, right, carries the puck as Ohio State's CJ Regula defends last Friday at LaBahn Arena. The senior forward was one of four UW players to score 13 or more points in February.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The piece of University of Wisconsin men's hockey memorabilia seemed to be in remarkably good shape for being seven years older than the person wearing it.

Ty Pelton-Byce sat down at the table for his postgame Zoom meeting with reporters Saturday night sporting a gray sweatshirt celebrating the Badgers' 1990 NCAA championship.

It was a recent basement find, the Madison native said, and belonged to his dad, 1990 team member John Byce.

"We wanted to get our swagger back a little bit that we definitely had a few weeks ago," Pelton-Byce said in explaining his clothing choice.

A 7-0 victory against Ohio State did that and gave the fifth-ranked Badgers a chance to match one of the program rarities that the 1990 team accomplished.

UW has won six NCAA titles but only three conference regular-season crowns in its first 51 years of affiliation with either the Western Collegiate Hockey Association or Big Ten. The Badgers claimed both trophies in 1977 and 1990 and added a WCHA championship in 2000.

An unbalanced Big Ten schedule because of game postponements left the standings to be sorted by winning percentage, a change that makes what-if comparisons trickier. The second-place Badgers have to win at least one game in a series at Michigan State on Friday and Saturday and need help from No. 7 Michigan in its series at first-place and No. 3 Minnesota on the same days.

Here are outcomes that would give UW the title and the quarterfinal bye in the March 14-16 Big Ten tournament:

• The Badgers win twice and Minnesota loses at least once or ties twice.

• UW wins and ties — any shootout result counts as a tie for winning percentage — while the Gophers lose twice or lose and tie.

• The Badgers win once or tie twice and Minnesota loses twice.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

That UW, which can finish no lower than second place, even has a chance at sliding into first place on the final weekend is thanks an opening two months of the calendar year that ranks among the best in program history.

The Badgers were a combined 12-3-1 in January and February. The team's only two better records over the two-month period were in 2000 (12-1-1) and 1977 (14-2).

Coach Tony Granato pointed back to the start of 2021, when top scorers Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway were returning from the World Junior Championship, as the point where UW started showing signs of being a contender. Its first game of January was a victory over previously unbeaten Minnesota.

"You just felt that that was going to be the start of something special, and it has been," Granato said. "Every weekend of hockey, this group has played hard and played well. It hasn't been perfect. We haven't run the table. It's pretty hard to run the table against the competition that we have."

The Badgers (15-6-1 Big Ten) were 5-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play at the start of 2021. Minnesota (15-5) started 8-0 in the Big Ten.

The series at Michigan State is "an opportunity for us to not only head into the playoffs with a really good run but also position ourselves to take a crack at the No. 1 seed," Granato said. "That's a great credit from where we were with Minnesota's start. It seemed like there was no way they were in sight. And now we're to the last weekend of the season and they are in sight."

From the infirmary

The Badgers didn't want to put a "banged-up" Tyler Inamoto into the lineup Saturday despite already being short one defenseman with Mike Vorlicky out.

"The right decision was to make sure it didn't turn into something more than a day-to-day thing," Granato said of Inamoto, who was out with an upper-body injury suffered Friday. "At this point of the season you've got to be smart."

Vorlicky and center Owen Lindmark missed both games of the Ohio State series. Granato said he hopes the three injured players can return to full practice by Wednesday.

Slap shots

The Badgers finished 10-5-1 at LaBahn Arena, their temporary home while attendance was limited because of the pandemic. The home record was second-best the last 10 seasons behind a 17-2-1 mark in 2013-14. ... The Badgers had four of the nation's top seven point-scorers in February: Dylan Holloway (first, 17 points), Cole Caufield (third, 14), Pelton-Byce (tie-fourth, 13) and Linus Weissbach (tie-fourth, 13).

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics