How the Badgers men's hockey team can win its first regular-season championship in 21 years

The Badgers (15-6-1 Big Ten) were 5-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play at the start of 2021. Minnesota (15-5) started 8-0 in the Big Ten.

The series at Michigan State is "an opportunity for us to not only head into the playoffs with a really good run but also position ourselves to take a crack at the No. 1 seed," Granato said. "That's a great credit from where we were with Minnesota's start. It seemed like there was no way they were in sight. And now we're to the last weekend of the season and they are in sight."

From the infirmary

The Badgers didn't want to put a "banged-up" Tyler Inamoto into the lineup Saturday despite already being short one defenseman with Mike Vorlicky out.

"The right decision was to make sure it didn't turn into something more than a day-to-day thing," Granato said of Inamoto, who was out with an upper-body injury suffered Friday. "At this point of the season you've got to be smart."

Vorlicky and center Owen Lindmark missed both games of the Ohio State series. Granato said he hopes the three injured players can return to full practice by Wednesday.

Slap shots