How the Badgers men's hockey team can win its first regular-season championship in 21 years

The piece of University of Wisconsin men's hockey memorabilia seemed to be in remarkably good shape for being seven years older than the person wearing it.
Ty Pelton-Byce sat down at the table for his postgame Zoom meeting with reporters Saturday night sporting a gray sweatshirt celebrating the Badgers' 1990 NCAA championship.
It was a recent basement find, the Madison native said, and belonged to his dad, 1990 team member John Byce.
"We wanted to get our swagger back a little bit that we definitely had a few weeks ago," Pelton-Byce said in explaining his clothing choice.
A 7-0 victory against Ohio State did that and gave the fifth-ranked Badgers a chance to match one of the program rarities that the 1990 team accomplished.
UW has won six NCAA titles but only three conference regular-season crowns in its first 51 years of affiliation with either the Western Collegiate Hockey Association or Big Ten. The Badgers claimed both trophies in 1977 and 1990 and added a WCHA championship in 2000.
An unbalanced Big Ten schedule because of game postponements left the standings to be sorted by winning percentage, a change that makes what-if comparisons trickier. The second-place Badgers have to win at least one game in a series at Michigan State on Friday and Saturday and need help from No. 7 Michigan in its series at first-place and No. 3 Minnesota on the same days.
Here are outcomes that would give UW the title and the quarterfinal bye in the March 14-16 Big Ten tournament:
• The Badgers win twice and Minnesota loses at least once or ties twice.
• UW wins and ties — any shootout result counts as a tie for winning percentage — while the Gophers lose twice or lose and tie.
• The Badgers win once or tie twice and Minnesota loses twice.
That UW, which can finish no lower than second place, even has a chance at sliding into first place on the final weekend is thanks an opening two months of the calendar year that ranks among the best in program history.
The Badgers were a combined 12-3-1 in January and February. The team's only two better records over the two-month period were in 2000 (12-1-1) and 1977 (14-2).
Coach Tony Granato pointed back to the start of 2021, when top scorers Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway were returning from the World Junior Championship, as the point where UW started showing signs of being a contender. Its first game of January was a victory over previously unbeaten Minnesota.
"You just felt that that was going to be the start of something special, and it has been," Granato said. "Every weekend of hockey, this group has played hard and played well. It hasn't been perfect. We haven't run the table. It's pretty hard to run the table against the competition that we have."
The Badgers (15-6-1 Big Ten) were 5-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play at the start of 2021. Minnesota (15-5) started 8-0 in the Big Ten.
The series at Michigan State is "an opportunity for us to not only head into the playoffs with a really good run but also position ourselves to take a crack at the No. 1 seed," Granato said. "That's a great credit from where we were with Minnesota's start. It seemed like there was no way they were in sight. And now we're to the last weekend of the season and they are in sight."
From the infirmary
The Badgers didn't want to put a "banged-up" Tyler Inamoto into the lineup Saturday despite already being short one defenseman with Mike Vorlicky out.
"The right decision was to make sure it didn't turn into something more than a day-to-day thing," Granato said of Inamoto, who was out with an upper-body injury suffered Friday. "At this point of the season you've got to be smart."
Vorlicky and center Owen Lindmark missed both games of the Ohio State series. Granato said he hopes the three injured players can return to full practice by Wednesday.
Slap shots
The Badgers finished 10-5-1 at LaBahn Arena, their temporary home while attendance was limited because of the pandemic. The home record was second-best the last 10 seasons behind a 17-2-1 mark in 2013-14. ... The Badgers had four of the nation's top seven point-scorers in February: Dylan Holloway (first, 17 points), Cole Caufield (third, 14), Pelton-Byce (tie-fourth, 13) and Linus Weissbach (tie-fourth, 13).
Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season
Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.
Holloway scored twice on the power play to lead the Badgers past the Buckeyes.
Ty Pelton-Byce scored twice for the Badgers, including the tying goal with 26.8 seconds left after UW let two third-period leads slip away.
Coach Tony Granato went down the lineup in handing out individual laurels for good chances created, hits dished out or composed plays in the defensive zone.
The Badgers erase the sour taste of their largest loss of the season with their first victory at Michigan in their past eight tries.
A four-goal second period by the Wolverines was the difference after the Badgers took the lead.
No. 11 UW is alone atop the conference standings after completing its first series sweep at Minnesota in 12 years with an emphatic 8-1 victory against the second-ranked Golden Gophers.
Cole Caufield broke a tie with seven minutes remaining and Dylan Holloway figured in two goals in the following 2:18 as Wisconsin beat Minnesota 4-1.
Cole Caufield scores two goals for the second straight game and Linus Weissbach records his first three-point game of the season.
Robbie Beydoun stopped 19 shots for his second shutout of the season.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Badgers couldn't pull all the way back with a late push.
The Badgers scored two power-play goals to win at Penn State for the first time in five tries.
A third-period penalty kill was "probably the biggest five minutes of our season so far," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
UW freshman Cameron Rowe makes 11 saves for his first shutout.
The Badgers outshot the Gophers but paid the price for turnovers, a slow line change and a bad penalty.
Beydoun made 35 saves as the Badgers knocked off the Gophers in their first game since Dec. 4.
Cameron Rowe made 40 saves in his first collegiate start as the Badgers split a series at the Buckeyes.
The Badgers have lost all three games since four forwards became unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol.
Sophomore Jax Murray scored his first two collegiate goals for the Sun Devils as the Badgers fell to .500.
The Badgers were missing five forwards, one of whom sources said was held out because of a positive COVID-19 test and three others who were close contacts.
Cole Caufield, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team break out offensively to complete sweep of Penn State
Caufield had his second hat trick for the Badgers and Tarek Baker scored a key short-handed goal.
Robbie Beydoun made a career-high 49 saves for the Badgers.
Missing their top two centers, the Badgers nearly emerged with a split against the sixth-ranked Wolverines.
The Wolverines scored three times in the final 5 minutes, 22 seconds of the second period to turn a deficit into a two-goal lead going into the intermission.
Dylan Holloway's third-period goal put the Badgers ahead for good after they lost two-goal and one-goal leads.
Linus Weissbach helped provide the offense and Robbie Beydoun was a stable presence in goal in the Badgers' 2-0 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame.