Expecting Minnesota Duluth to bring its best game to the Kohl Center ice Saturday night, the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team needed to find a higher level, too.
The Badgers humbled the two-time defending NCAA champions a day earlier, pouring in six goals for a decisive victory to open the non-conference series.
Championship-level teams don’t take kindly to such indignities, and UW expected the third-ranked Bulldogs to regroup in full force Saturday.
They did, but goaltender Daniel Lebedeff and the 17th-ranked Badgers had a better answer.
Lebedeff made 31 saves, and second-period goals by Alex Turcotte and Ty Pelton-Byce engineered a 3-1 victory that completed a sweep.
“It’s a big win for the program,” Lebedeff said. “Now I think the nation sees that we are a top-10 team and we can beat anyone in the nation.”
The Badgers improved to 3-1 for the third straight season, matching the team’s best four-game start in the past 15 years.
Lebedeff made routine and tricky saves in putting together a second straight impressive performance against the Bulldogs.
In holding Duluth (1-3) to a pair of power-play goals in Friday’s 6-2 Badgers victory, Lebedeff broke a string of 10 starts with three or more goals allowed, dating to last season.
He allowed two goals or fewer seven times last season but was just 1-5-1 in his next start following those outings. Saturday’s follow-up result could be viewed as a much-needed boost for him.
“As the game went along, he was gaining confidence,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said. “You could see he wanted the puck. He wanted action. He was really solid.”
Goals by Turcotte and Pelton-Byce pushed the Badgers ahead in the second period, and UW was able to win a tight game after its first two victories were by six and four goals.
Sean Dhooghe sealed things with an empty-net goal in the final minute after Lebedeff and the Badgers defense held strong in the third period.
“We won a different way,” Granato said. “We’re not going to be able to score six or 11 goals all the time. So when you don’t have it, you’ve got to find ways to play smart defensively. And I think the commitment from our team and group was very obvious right from the start of the game.”
With the Bulldogs serving a too-many-men penalty, Badgers captain Wyatt Kalynuk teed up a pass for Turcotte in the right circle. Turcotte connected with a one-timer that sailed past Bulldogs goaltender Hunter Shepard (18 saves).
Later in the middle frame, Dhooghe drew enough attention at the blue line on the right-wing boards to be able to feed Pelton-Byce surging up the middle for a breakaway. Pelton-Byce tucked a backhand shot between Shepard’s pads for a 2-0 lead.
“We knew we were going to get their best tonight,” Pelton-Byce said. “Right off the bat, they came out hard, and we just weathered the storm pretty well. Once we weathered that, we started to push back.”
Noah Cates cut the lead in half with 5:35 remaining in the second by snapping a shot past Lebedeff from the slot after Kalynuk stumbled to the ice in front of him.
That was the only one of 14 second-period Minnesota Duluth shots that got past Lebedeff, who stopped all 12 shots he faced in the third.
He had to make three tricky saves in the first period. Cates caught a pass up the middle between UW defensemen Josh Ess and Mike Vorlicky and turned it into a breakaway, but Lebedeff closed the pads on a backhand try.
Midway through the period, Justin Richards had two whacks at a loose puck at point-blank range. Lebedeff stopped them both and UW cleared the puck out of harm’s way to keep the game scoreless.
Lebedeff got some help on a Bulldogs third-period power play when Nick Swaney’s shot from the right side clanged off the post.
“We had plenty of chances to score,” said Duluth coach Scott Sandelin, whose team was 0-for-5 on the power play. “The difference is they had their opportunities and scored on them.”
After UW freshman Cole Caufield scored twice in each of his first three games, he was held without a point but led the team with four shots on goal.
Minnesota Duluth 0 1 0 — 1
Wisconsin 0 2 1 — 3
First period penalties: Lellig, MD, 5:00; Turcotte, W, 5:22; C. Caufield, W, 16:55; Koepke, MD, 18:36.
Second period: W — Turcotte 3 (Kalynuk, Weissbach), 5:04 (pp); Pelton-Byce 2 (S. Dhooghe, Ahcan), 12:09. MD — N. Cates 2 (Richards, Lellig), 14:25. Penalties: Bench, MD, 3:37; Emberson, W, 4:32; N. Cates, MD, 4:32; Turcotte, W, 7:31; Loheit, MD, 15:25; Bench, W, 18:28.
Third period: W — S. Dhooghe 1 (Holloway), 19:24 (en). Penalty: Inamoto, W, 4:32.
Saves: MD (Shepard 6-8-4) 18; W (Lebedeff 6-13-12) 31. Power plays: MD 0-for-5; W 1-for-4. Att. — 13,296.