How paths diverged for 4 goalies who played in a Wisconsin blowout of Minnesota last year

The most one-sided victory by a University of Wisconsin men's hockey team at Minnesota was only 55 weeks ago Saturday.

But it could seem like years is taking into account the career changes that have happened in the time since for the four goalies who played that night.

The then-Minnesota trio of Jack LaFontaine, Jared Moe and Justen Close and UW's Cameron Rowe have gone in different, largely unforeseen directions compared to where they were last February.

One signed an NHL contract in the middle of this season. One entered the transfer portal last offseason and ended up with the other team. One went from backup to the starter in the middle of a Big Ten championship chase. One has been in a difficult battle to find his game.

Three of the four will be at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis when the Badgers and fourth-ranked Golden Gophers conclude the regular season with a Border Battle series Friday and Saturday. The goalie picture for the teams is drastically different than it was when they played there last February and has changed even since they faced each other in November at the Kohl Center.

Things slipped in the Badgers' crease in January and into February, part of a team stumble that sealed its lower-half finish in the Big Ten.

Moe, who left Minnesota after last season and joined the rival Badgers, said he was a couple saves per game away from where he was in a statistically good opening 2½ months of the season. A Feb. 12 victory against Notre Dame — UW's only triumph in its last eight games — was a positive move after some missteps.

"I feel back on track now," he said.

Badgers coach Tony Granato said Moe stole that victory in a game that was lopsided statistically toward the Fighting Irish.

"We need goaltending to be really good," Granato said earlier this month. "That has to be the best part of our team."

It has to be supported by the other Badgers players on the ice, he said. Forwards and defensemen can't take penalties and commit turnovers if they want their goalie to be successful.

UW's team save percentage is .899, with Moe getting most of the starts, Rowe in a backup role and one brief appearance by third-stringer Ben Garrity. It was .920 last season with the tandem of Rowe and Robbie Beydoun serving as a main contributing factor in the Big Ten regular-season championship. The help in front of the goalies was there last season.

"If you do things right, give him chances to see pucks and you don't have him have to turn away a bunch of out-numbered attacks, our goalies are great," Granato said.

Difficult season

Rowe had to be in good spirits Feb. 6, 2021, after he stopped 27 of 28 shots in a stunning 8-1 victory against Minnesota that launched the Badgers into first place. He backstopped the Big Ten title-clinching victory at Michigan State four weeks later, then got named to the league's all-freshman team.

Things haven't been the same since. He was pulled from the Big Ten championship game against Minnesota after allowing five goals on 24 shots.

Rowe hasn't made it to the end of four of his nine starts this season and went two months without being part of the starting lineup. Statistics that were first-class as a freshman (.933 save percentage, 2.05 goals-against average) have gone south as a sophomore (.868, 4.17).

"I still trust my game and I still feel confident," Rowe said. "Those games you get in, all you can do is battle. Whatever happened earlier this year is in the past. I can't do anything about it. So if I get a game or not this weekend or however the rest of the season goes, I'm going to feel ready to go and help these guys win as much as I can."

He said parts of this season have been learning experiences, especially after the emotion of the moment fades away. His midweek work shows a determination to get himself right: He was the only goalie in practice when UW had players in quarantine two weeks ago, but he didn't shy away from a continuous barrage of shots.

"The great thing about him is he's a competitor and he cares," Granato said. "This year hasn't gone as smoothly for him. But he's got it in him. He'll get it back. And sometimes when you go through a stretch like this, in the big picture it's better for you to learn how to deal with not being perfect."

'Weird feeling'

That Feb. 6 game last season was Moe's last playing time in a Minnesota jersey. He replaced LaFontaine early in the second period with UW leading 4-1 but allowed a Roman Ahcan sharp-angle try, the first shot he faced, to get by him.

Close played in the third period, completing the trio of Gophers goalies getting into what turned into a Badgers runaway of unprecedented proportion.

LaFontaine, the 2021 Mike Richter Award winner as the top goalie in Division I men's hockey, decided to return to Minnesota for a fifth college season. Moe went looking for another place to play, ended up at UW and will be dressing in the rival's colors when he returns to the Minnesota campus.

"I think it's going to be a weird feeling, playing them on the road," he said. "It's one thing to play them here. I thought that was a weird experience for me, but I think this weekend's going to be a little more different for me than the one we played them here."

For one, the Minnesota students will be behind him for two periods, and not in the way that they used to be.

"I'm sure there's going to be some signs, maybe some chants at me," Moe said. "But I like that environment, playing on the road and all that. It kind of gets me going, gets me jacked up."

Gophers shakeup

Things continued to shift for the Gophers into this season. LaFontaine completed a sweep at Michigan State on Jan. 8 but signed with the Carolina Hurricanes the next day as the NHL team looked to fill a goalie void because of injuries and illnesses.

He made one relief appearance and one start, allowing nine goals combined, before he was sent to the American Hockey League team in Chicago.

The Gophers have kept up their pursuit of the Big Ten title — they're on a six-game winning streak and two points behind Michigan with two games to play — with Close taking over the No. 1 spot. That's a big jump from seeing game time in only one period of one game last season.

Close and Moe spent a lot of time getting to know each other last season while watching LaFontaine play.

"Lots of small talk throughout the games that year," Close said. "But he's a good guy and I'm looking forward to seeing him."

Moe had a request after he transferred to UW last offseason, Granato said: The goalie wanted to make sure he got to play against Minnesota. It wasn't necessarily to prove anything to the Gophers as much as it was because he's a Minnesota kid who spent two years playing for Minnesota.

Granato equated it to a traded player who returns to play in the city where he once lived.

"He wants to go back there and have a big weekend," Granato said.

