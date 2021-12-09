How missing a coveted roster spot is motivating Wisconsin defenseman Corson Ceulemans

Dylan Holloway didn't make the cut for Canada's final roster at the World Junior Championship two years ago.
The under-20 hockey tournament is a post-Christmas staple for Canadian kids — the dream to play in one held widely but the opportunity to do it reserved for only the elite-level players.
Holloway, then a freshman forward at the University of Wisconsin, was sent home from the selection camp in December 2019 and said later that he'd use it as motivation to earn a spot the next season.
He did then turned in a sophomore season with the Badgers that left him as a Hobey Baker Award finalist before he signed a professional contract.
This bit of recent history comes back into focus for the Badgers after freshman defenseman Corson Ceulemans wasn't selected to take part in Canada's evaluation camp this month.
That news, delivered to Ceulemans last week by not seeing his name included on the roster when it was revealed, sparked connections between the current and former Badgers players, both talents that merited first-round selections in the NHL draft.
Like Holloway, Ceulemans has been feeling his way through his freshman season with the Badgers without producing much fanfare. He has six points and is minus-7 in 13 games entering a Big Ten series Friday and Saturday against Penn State at the Kohl Center.
Like Holloway, Ceulemans at one point was considered to be in the mix for a World Juniors spot at age 18.
And like Holloway, Ceulemans said the roster snub has given him some motivation.
"The rest of the year, I'm going to try to get better as much as I can and improve as much as I can so that next year I'm going to be the go-to guy on that team," he said. "That's my goal."
With Ceulemans out of the mix, the Badgers don't have anyone in consideration for a World Juniors roster spot. It's only the fifth time in the last 25 years that UW won't have a player at the tournament.
Ceulemans wasn't necessarily blindsided by not being included as one of the 11 defensemen in camp along with fellow 2021 first-round picks Owen Power of Michigan and Carson Lambos.
"From the start that we've had this year, I think I can kind of piece together the other reasons why I may not be there," he said. "It would be nice to hear a little bit of feedback, but I think there's a lot of things I could look at in myself and work on."
His contributions to the Badgers this season were limited until the fifth weekend. He had a game where all of the traits that made him the No. 21 overall pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets came together on one night against Minnesota at the Kohl Center on Nov. 5.
He was aggressive with the puck. He showed bursts of speed and confidence in his skating ability.
He scored his first collegiate goal — it's still the only one scored by a Badgers defenseman this season — with a power play one-timer that sparked a comeback in what became a 4-3 overtime victory.
"You could see it coming, his confidence," Badgers associate head coach Mark Osiecki said. "You could see the jump in his step on the offensive side of it. Even from the red line back, he was starting to understand what it takes to defend."
It was a promising start to November for Ceulemans and the Badgers, but it went downhill from there for both.
UW hasn't won since (0-6-1) and has scored just seven goals in the seven games. Ceulemans was injured the next night when he was thrown back into the boards by an illegal hit from Minnesota's Matt Staudacher.
He missed the next week's games at Notre Dame and was forced out by illness for the Nov. 26 contest against Clarkson then was limited in his effectiveness when he played the following day.
"It's all part of his development and growth, learning how to deal with different things that are thrown at you," UW coach Tony Granato said. "This year hasn't been perfect for him. It hasn't been perfect for any of us. But it's an opportunity for him to come out of it in a better place.
"I like the way he's handled lots of it, and I expect him to be great this weekend against Penn State."
Every game is an audition — maybe for a bigger role on the current team, maybe for a spot on a national team. Ceulemans' next cycle of trying out for a World Juniors roster spot is beginning.
"They're going to want him down the road at some point, whether it's World Juniors, whether it's World Championships, Olympics, whatever it is," Osiecki said. "So it's definitely a driving factor, and it can be if you use it the right way."
