How missing a coveted roster spot is motivating Wisconsin defenseman Corson Ceulemans

Like Holloway, Ceulemans at one point was considered to be in the mix for a World Juniors spot at age 18.

And like Holloway, Ceulemans said the roster snub has given him some motivation.

"The rest of the year, I'm going to try to get better as much as I can and improve as much as I can so that next year I'm going to be the go-to guy on that team," he said. "That's my goal."

With Ceulemans out of the mix, the Badgers don't have anyone in consideration for a World Juniors roster spot. It's only the fifth time in the last 25 years that UW won't have a player at the tournament.

Ceulemans wasn't necessarily blindsided by not being included as one of the 11 defensemen in camp along with fellow 2021 first-round picks Owen Power of Michigan and Carson Lambos.

"From the start that we've had this year, I think I can kind of piece together the other reasons why I may not be there," he said. "It would be nice to hear a little bit of feedback, but I think there's a lot of things I could look at in myself and work on."