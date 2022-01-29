How Makenna Webster helped the Wisconsin women's hockey team end its longest win drought since 2012

Makenna Webster made sure the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's longest winless drought in more than nine years ended Saturday.
Webster scored in all three periods for her second hat trick of the season in the third-ranked Badgers' 4-0 victory against St. Cloud State in Minnesota.
The Badgers moved into a tie with Ohio State for second place in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. They can move into first with a victory at last-place St. Thomas on Monday to complete a road trip with three games in four days.
UW fell behind in the first minute of a 1-1 tie on Friday but Webster turned the tables Saturday. Her goal 55 seconds into the game meant the Badgers weren't chasing like they were for most of the series opener.
"She worked hard and she earns her goals," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said of Webster, who has 19 this season. "She goes and gets in the dirty areas and most of her goals are right inside of the paint. She was able to do that, got a nice power-play goal in the third period. I'm happy for her and happy for the team."
UW was 0-2-2 in its last four games entering Saturday. The four-game skid was its longest since October 2012.
Johnson said the third period, when UW outshot St. Cloud State 16-3, was as well as the team has played "in a long time."
Kennedy Blair made 18 saves for her sixth shutout of the season. She stopped Nicole Ness on a second-period breakaway.
The Badgers (19-3-4, 12-3-4-1 WCHA) didn't have the shot volume that they did Friday, when Emma Polusny made 54 saves for the Huskies (8-14-2, 2-12-2-2) to earn a point. Still, UW got 41 shots on goal; Sanni Ahola stopped 37.
Brette Pettet made it 2-0 midway through the second period with a redirection from the slot of Grace Bowlby's shot.
Wisconsin forward Maddi Wheeler (28), second from right, celebrates her 3rd period goal that tied the game at 2-2.
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29), left, after losing to Minnesota.
Minnesota celebrates a 3rd period goal by Minnesota forward Catie Skaja (3) that gave them the lead that they held for the rest of the night giving the Badgers a home loss.
Wisconsin forward Casey O'Brien (26), center, celebrates a 2nd period goal.
Wisconsin forward Casey O'Brien (26), not pictured, scores a 2nd period goal on Minnesota goaltender Lauren Bench (35). Wisconsin forward Maddi Wheeler (28) is at right.
Minnesota goaltender Lauren Bench (35) makes a save on a shot by Wisconsin forward Makenna Webster (8) in the 2nd period.
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) makes a save in the first period.
Wisconsin defenseman Nicole LaMantia (21) and defenseman Sophie Helgeson (3) battle for control of puck with Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (9) in the 1st period.
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) dives for a save in the 1st period.
Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (9) celebrates her goal on Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) shortly into the 1st period.
Minnesota forward Emily Oden (21) scores past Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) in the 1st period.
Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (9) celebrates her goal on Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) shortly into the 1st period.
Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (9) celebrates her goal on Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) shortly into the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin forward Maddi Wheeler (28), second from right, celebrates her 3rd period goal that tied the game at 2-2. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29), left, after losing to Minnesota. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota celebrates a 3rd period goal by Minnesota forward Catie Skaja (3) that gave them the lead that they held for the rest of the night giving the Badgers a home loss. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota celebrates a 3rd period goal by Minnesota forward Catie Skaja (3) that gave them the lead that they held for the rest of the night giving the Badgers a home loss. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin forward Casey O'Brien (26), center, celebrates a 2nd period goal. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin forward Casey O'Brien (26), not pictured, scores a 2nd period goal on Minnesota goaltender Lauren Bench (35). Wisconsin forward Maddi Wheeler (28) is at right. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota goaltender Lauren Bench (35) makes a save on a shot by Wisconsin forward Makenna Webster (8) in the 2nd period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) makes a save in the first period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin defenseman Nicole LaMantia (21) and defenseman Sophie Helgeson (3) battle for control of puck with Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (9) in the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) dives for a save in the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (9) celebrates her goal on Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) shortly into the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota forward Emily Oden (21) scores past Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) in the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (9) celebrates her goal on Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) shortly into the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin Women's hockey team hosted the University of Minnesota at the LaBahn Arena in Madison, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.