How Makenna Webster helped the Wisconsin women's hockey team end its longest win drought since 2012

Makenna Webster made sure the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's longest winless drought in more than nine years ended Saturday.

Webster scored in all three periods for her second hat trick of the season in the third-ranked Badgers' 4-0 victory against St. Cloud State in Minnesota.

The Badgers moved into a tie with Ohio State for second place in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. They can move into first with a victory at last-place St. Thomas on Monday to complete a road trip with three games in four days.

UW fell behind in the first minute of a 1-1 tie on Friday but Webster turned the tables Saturday. Her goal 55 seconds into the game meant the Badgers weren't chasing like they were for most of the series opener.

"She worked hard and she earns her goals," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said of Webster, who has 19 this season. "She goes and gets in the dirty areas and most of her goals are right inside of the paint. She was able to do that, got a nice power-play goal in the third period. I'm happy for her and happy for the team."

Webster, who scored UW's goal on Friday, made it 3-0 in the second period and secured the hat trick by poking home the rebound of a Daryl Watts shot in the third.

Webster, a sophomore, has four multiple-goal games this season. Saturday's was her first since a hat trick at Minnesota State on Oct. 30.

UW was 0-2-2 in its last four games entering Saturday. The four-game skid was its longest since October 2012.

Johnson said the third period, when UW outshot St. Cloud State 16-3, was as well as the team has played "in a long time."

Kennedy Blair made 18 saves for her sixth shutout of the season. She stopped Nicole Ness on a second-period breakaway.

The Badgers (19-3-4, 12-3-4-1 WCHA) didn't have the shot volume that they did Friday, when Emma Polusny made 54 saves for the Huskies (8-14-2, 2-12-2-2) to earn a point. Still, UW got 41 shots on goal; Sanni Ahola stopped 37.

Brette Pettet made it 2-0 midway through the second period with a redirection from the slot of Grace Bowlby's shot.

