How coaching uncertainty could impact the search for a new Wisconsin men's hockey assistant

Tony Granato boarded a plane Monday for conference and national college hockey coaches' meetings with an opening on his University of Wisconsin staff.

How the Badgers coach fills it will be an indication of where the program intends to go after the second-worst season in its modern era.

Mark Strobel's resignation as associate head coach, delivered Monday morning, was of his own accord and not a directed shake-up of the staff, Badgers administrators said.

Strobel, a former Badgers player who spent five years on Granato's staff, shared his departure in a meeting with UW players Monday morning. He didn't return a message seeking comment but thanked players and their families in a short statement released through UW.

"He made that decision," Granato said. "It was a decision that's probably not easy, but it was something that was made."

Granato said he respected Strobel's decision and thanked him for his contributions. He declined to share when Strobel first approached him with the thought of resigning but said it was before Monday.

Strobel had two more years left on a contract that had a salary of more than $232,000 for the 2021-22 season. He recently had been recruiting for the Badgers in British Columbia and through the United States Hockey League.

"I think it's always a surprise when there's a change because there's always some uncertainty in things when something happens like this," Granato said.

Granato denied that issues in his relationship with Strobel had developed toward the end of a 10-24-3 season or since.

The Badgers have an opening on their staff for the first time since Strobel was hired to replace Don Granato in 2017. Tony Granato has Big Ten meetings in Florida starting Tuesday and the American Hockey Coaches Association convention starting Wednesday, and the latter could be a networking opportunity to find Strobel's replacement.

Not that those interested were waiting until then to reach out. Granato said he already had received inquiries in the hours after Strobel's resignation became public Monday morning.

"This is a position that lots of people in hockey would love to have," Granato said. "So we'll have plenty of candidates that will fit what our needs are. We'll do some interviews and look to find the right guy that fits what our needs are."

Strobel worked with the Badgers' power play, a group that finished 35th of 59 NCAA Division I men's teams last season at 17.8%. UW was best in the country in 2020-21 (31.6%) with Hobey Baker Award winner Cole Caufield leading the way.

Granato and associate head coach Mark Osiecki, who works with defensemen, remain on the staff. Senior associate athletic director Jason King, who oversees the UW hockey programs, has been conducting a postseason assessment of the men's team.

Asked Monday whether Granato and Osiecki are returning to the staff next season, King said he didn't have anything more to add to an earlier statement that he's working through the evaluation.

There could be more clarity later this week. The UW Athletic Board normally considers routine contract extensions for winter sports coaches at its April meeting, scheduled for Friday.

The athletic department generally recommends one-year extensions to coaching contracts unless the team has struggled. Granato has a five-year contract that runs through the 2025-26 season.

It remains to be seen whether the uncertainty on the future of the coaching staff impacts the pool of applicants for UW's open position. After Luke Strand and JB Bittner were hired as assistants in 2015, they were let go less than a year later when Mike Eaves was fired.

Bittner is now an assistant coach at Ohio State and Strand is coach of the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers.

That history could work against UW if potential candidates see the UW assistant position as a short-term hire.

Granato, who's third on the Badgers' all-time goal-scoring list, has hired three assistant coaches since taking over in 2016 and all have been former UW players. St. Norbert associate head coach Andy Brandt is one of the most prominent up-and-coming college assistants with ties to UW. The Wausau native played for the Badgers from 2003 to 2007.

UW will need to find an assistant who can help engineer a quick turnaround and sell a slumping program to potential recruits and transfers. The Badgers have had a losing record in four of the last five seasons and are 72-91-15 during that stretch.

"There's some attractive people out there that can help our program," Granato said. "That's the most important thing to realize. That's what we have to focus on now. We can't dwell on what happened, on 'Strobie's' resignation. We've got to dwell on the fact that there's an opportunity now to fit in with what our needs are, and that's what we'll be looking to do."

