How Chris McIntosh showed his support for Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato

Tony Granato not only got a public acknowledgement Friday that he'll return as University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach after the second-worst season in the decorated program's modern era, he got a one-year contract extension.

The extension, approved by the UW Athletic Board in a closed session, moved the end date of Granato's five-year deal to after the 2026-27 season.

But athletic director Chris McIntosh said in a statement issued by UW as the board meeting started that the Badgers' 10-24-3 season fell short of expectations. McIntosh said he and Granato had "several discussions" since the season ended in March.

"We both realize the program did not perform to the level we want last season," McIntosh said in the statement. "Wisconsin is one of the storied names in college hockey and I have high expectations for our program. I believe Badger hockey can be a consistent winner on an annual basis. I know Tony will work hard to lead the program in a direction that will return Wisconsin to prominence."

McIntosh wasn't made available to take questions from reporters after the closed session ended. A spokesman said the AD will speak next week.

The athletic department routinely recommends that the Athletic Board extend coach contracts by a year after a postseason evaluation. It also did so Friday for five other coaches of winter sports, including men's basketball coach Greg Gard.

Exceptions have happened after a team has suffered a series of subpar seasons or a quick, overwhelming fall. Then-men's hockey coach Mike Eaves didn't get an extension after the Badgers finished the 2014-15 season with a 4-26-5 record. Then-athletic director Barry Alvarez said UW "can't reward someone for a season like that."

Eaves was fired after the following season also ended with a losing record.

Granato earned his second Big Ten coach of the year award in 2021 after UW won a conference regular-season championship for the first time in 21 years. That was the Badgers' only winning season in the last five.

UW's .311 winning percentage, 24 losses and 2.05 goals per game scoring average in 2021-22 all were second-worst to the 2014-15 team since the program restarted in 1963.

The Athletic Board's personnel committee, which met Wednesday in closed session, gets a detailed, six- to seven-page report on each head coach as part of the review process each year. That's unless the coach already has been fired or left the position, making the review moot.

The document includes details on the team's performance and comments about the coach from academic staff and advisers. Performance scores and comments from player surveys are part of the presentation, as are summaries from the sport's athletic department administrator and Athletic Board liaison.

The sport administrator makes a recommendation on whether to extend the contract and award eligible bonuses. The personnel committee votes to forward that recommendation to the full Athletic Board.

Available records show that only three of 111 reviews that have gone to the Athletic Board since the start of the 2015-16 school year have ended without an extension.

Gard, women's basketball coach Marisa Moseley, women's hockey coach Mark Johnson, wrestling coach Chris Bono and men's and women's swimming and diving coach Yuri Suguiyama also had their five-year contracts extended through the 2026-27 season.

Badgers administrators had been mum on the status of men's hockey coaches before Friday's board meeting, even as the staff was trying to recruit players out of juniors and the transfer portal. Jason King, the senior associate athletic director who oversees hockey, declined to say whether last season's staff will return when asked in the last two months.

Associate head coach Mark Strobel resigned his position Monday after five years on the staff. He didn't return messages seeking comment, but Granato and King said the departure was Strobel's choosing and not directed by superiors.

The downward turn for the Badgers men's hockey program has grated on some former players and longtime fans. Six of the last eight seasons have ended with losing records; UW had only seven sub-.500 seasons in the 34 years before that.

The Badgers still ranked second in NCAA hockey for average announced attendance in 2021-22 at 9,736 per game, but the actual crowd size for some games was shockingly small.

Granato said in February that he erred in not recognizing how many key players who had eligibility remaining were going to depart following the 2020-21 Big Ten championship season. UW went from one of the highest-scoring teams in the country to one of the lowest in a two-season span after the top four scorers left.

"The year-before team, we went to first" in the Big Ten, Granato said in February. "We dropped back this year because we lost a lot of the pieces that were a big part of that first-place thing. I don't think we went back as far as it might look like in the standings, but that's what you look at. You look at results. So I understand that."

