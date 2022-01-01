How Casey O'Brien recognized an opportunity to spark Wisconsin's victory against Quinnipiac

There was enough room between Schroeder's stick and her leg pads to let the puck squeeze through for a 3-2 Badgers lead.

UW added on with the first goal of the season by Delaney Drake and an empty-net score by Maddi Wheeler to seal the first game in what could be a pivotal series when the NCAA tournament pairings come out in March.

Quinnipiac (15-2-2) scored first and tied the game 2-2 just over five minutes into the third period. The Badgers (18-1-1) had responses both times.

"If they played with the lead it would have put us on our heels so it's good to get the momentum right back, especially after their first goal," LaMantia said. "I feel like we came out firing and then got up there quick and battled hard."

Goals by Caitlin Schneider and LaMantia less than four minutes apart gave the Badgers the lead after Nina Steigauf put the Bobcats ahead in the second period. UW had to survive another uneven first period following a layoff — it hadn't played since Dec. 11 — but got out of the first period unscathed.

Taylor House scored off a sloppy play in the defensive zone by UW to make it 2-2 in the third period.