How Casey O'Brien recognized an opportunity to spark Wisconsin's victory against Quinnipiac

The energy was evaporating from LaBahn Arena in the third period Saturday.
Quinnipiac had just leveled the score with the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team in a non-conference meeting of the top two teams in the PairWise Rankings. The Bobcats then went on a power play after UW's Makenna Webster was called for holding.
Badgers players felt the air coming out of the New Year's balloon until a series of small plays led to a big breakthrough for Casey O'Brien.
O'Brien's short-handed breakaway goal with 11:53 remaining put No. 1 UW ahead for good in a 5-2 victory against No. 4 Quinnipiac.
"I think it was really important just right after they scored to get the energy back on the bench," O'Brien said. "I think that gave us a little extra spark to finish strong and win the game."
Chayla Edwards, Nicole LaMantia and O'Brien teamed up to put together the key play to push the Badgers ahead of the Bobcats both in Saturday's game and in the PairWise Rankings that determine teams and seedings for the NCAA tournament.
Edwards initially tied up Quinnipiac's Alexa Hoskin in the left corner on a dump-in. LaMantia disrupted Hoskin's pass along the boards for Jess Schryver, which is where O'Brien decided to make her move.
It was a point of emphasis in practice for UW's penalty killers to pressure the points, especially if possession was up for grabs. O'Brien recognized indecision from Schryver and defender Zoe Boyd on who was going to get the puck that was sliding along the kick plate.
"So I did see an opportunity just to poke it by," O'Brien said. "And I know with my speed, I could beat them."
She got to the puck between the Quinnipiac players about 5 feet inside the blue line in front of the Badgers bench. She poked it up off the boards and into the neutral zone, then raced past the Bobcats duo up the right wing.
The puck went through the chopped-up ice in front of the benches. A period earlier, a pass from Daryl Watts to O'Brien got caught up in that rough patch of ice and disrupted things.
But O'Brien had pushed the puck out far enough this time and had enough speed that she caught up to it first a few strides into the Bobcats' zone. It was a race to the net and the left-handed O'Brien coolly slid the puck from her forehand just as she reached the top of Quinnipiac goaltender Corinne Schroeder's crease.
"That five-hole move, if you ask anybody, I'm practicing that almost every day," O'Brien said. "So I was pretty confident."
There was enough room between Schroeder's stick and her leg pads to let the puck squeeze through for a 3-2 Badgers lead.
UW added on with the first goal of the season by Delaney Drake and an empty-net score by Maddi Wheeler to seal the first game in what could be a pivotal series when the NCAA tournament pairings come out in March.
Quinnipiac (15-2-2) scored first and tied the game 2-2 just over five minutes into the third period. The Badgers (18-1-1) had responses both times.
"If they played with the lead it would have put us on our heels so it's good to get the momentum right back, especially after their first goal," LaMantia said. "I feel like we came out firing and then got up there quick and battled hard."
Goals by Caitlin Schneider and LaMantia less than four minutes apart gave the Badgers the lead after Nina Steigauf put the Bobcats ahead in the second period. UW had to survive another uneven first period following a layoff — it hadn't played since Dec. 11 — but got out of the first period unscathed.
Taylor House scored off a sloppy play in the defensive zone by UW to make it 2-2 in the third period.
O'Brien then made her move and made her mark again. She has scored 21 times in 21 games this season, and the short-handed goal Saturday was her first not at even strength.
Badgers coach Mark Johnson is seeing a big shot of confidence from the sophomore.
"She made a big play today on the short-handed goal," he said. "You want to continue to see growth in the younger players and she's certainly grown."
Fave 5: Todd D. Milewski picks his favorite stories of 2021
A year of major changes and obstacles overcome just to get games on the schedule made it tough to pick, but these are Todd D. Milewski's five favorite stories from 2021.
The remarkable story of how brain surgery saved Tony Granato's life 25 years ago and his improbable return to the ice
Tony Granato, his wife Linda and some of his teammates took a look back at a frightening period of time when he needed surgery to not just ret…
Former Badgers men's hockey goalies got together to chat about what makes for a great shooter, some of the best they faced and how Cole Caufie…
Daryl Watts opens up about Hockey Canada snub, her famous OT goal and why she's pumped for 1 last season with the Badgers
Badgers women's hockey star Daryl Watts didn't make Canada's residency program to pick the Olympic team and she was tired of holding back about it.
Move out, clean, move in: A look inside the craziness of Badgers hockey doubleheader days at LaBahn Arena
The COVID-19 pandemic changed so much of the 2020-21 sports season, and this was a look inside the logistics of playing men's and women's hock…
Barry Alvarez says he'll retire after a 31-year tenure with the Badgers as football coach, athletic director
When Barry Alvarez announced his retirement as Badgers athletic director, all sorts of people connected to UW now or in the past had ways of f…