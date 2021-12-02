How Brette Pettet has managed diabetes while winning championships with Wisconsin women's hockey

On one of Brette Pettet's first road trips with the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team in 2017, the group had to return to a restaurant to retrieve the clutch in which she carries her diabetic supplies.
It has become a running joke with longtime Badgers players and staff members to make sure Pettet has her bag, and that lighthearted approach is a long way from where she started in her management of Type 1 diabetes.
Pettet had slipped from acceptance to despair and annoyance in the weeks after learning her diagnosis in 2014. She spent days sitting on the couch feeling short of energy and sorry for herself back home in Nova Scotia from school at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Minnesota.
She was self-conscious. She wondered whether she could live like a normal teenager. And she was concerned about the future of her hopes to play hockey at a high level.
Her older brother Josh delivered a dose of reality: Grow up, start training and deal with diabetes like so many other people do.
"I'm glad he said it," Brette Pettet said. "He gave me my time to figure it out and then told me, OK, it's time to get in gear and figure it out."
More than seven years later, Pettet is in her fifth season with the top-ranked Badgers and served as co-captain for the 2021 NCAA championship team. She's going into what she called one of the most fun weekends of the season, a Border Battle series against No. 5 Minnesota at LaBahn Arena on Friday and Saturday.
She enjoys being a role model for kids who wonder — like she did at age 15 — whether diabetes will stop them from doing what they love.
It hasn't for Pettet, but she knows it has taken a lot of support to get there.
'A high learning curve'
Start with her mother, Debbie. She was the one who immediately took it upon herself to seek out recipes that fit better in the diet after Brette learned she was diabetic.
Debbie Pettet wasn't sure what she was getting into when her daughter was diagnosed, but she and her husband, John, both wanted to be able to take the burden off as much as possible.
"That summer when she was home, it was quite a high learning curve, shall we say, because she wanted to go back and attend the rest of her high school at Shattuck," Debbie Pettet said. "And she had to make sure that she had it under control and knew what to do on her own."
It seemed overwhelming at first to Brette. That turned to annoying. She didn't want diabetes to be her identity.
"I was definitely hard on her for trying to help me at the start," Brette Pettet said. "But I realize now that I would not have been able to adjust to that lifestyle so easily if it wasn't for her."
Pettet credited Janice Knapp, a diabetes educator in her hometown of Kentville, Nova Scotia, with always being available to answer questions, even early in the morning when she injected the wrong kind of insulin before a hockey tryout.
Those diagnosed with diabetes don't produce enough insulin naturally to turn food into energy, and Pettet learned that applied to her after she was overly thirsty, hungry and out of energy during her ninth-grade year at Shattuck.
That morning back home, she was supposed to take a dose of slow-releasing insulin to help control her blood sugar through the day but mistakenly used her fast-acting needle that's intended to counter increases of sugar because of eating.
Knapp's suggestion over the phone was to go heavy on the carbs before hitting the ice.
"I'm walking in with a chocolate bar and donuts," Pettet said. "I'm like, this is a good image."
When Pettet got to UW in 2017, she connected with Luke Kunin, who had been the Badgers men's hockey captain before he signed an NHL contract.
Kunin was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was in sixth grade and wasn't afraid to wear an insulin pump on his waistband.
Max Zimmer also played for the Badgers men's team from 2016 to 2020 while managing diabetes. If they had to have a bottle of juice on the bench during practice, so be it.
"Just seeing that and seeing that his teammates didn't think anything of it — it was just a way of life and they dealt with it and it's no big deal — was big for me," Pettet said.
"This was a the first time that I felt not like an outsider or not so noticeable. It was just normal here. And my teammates didn't think anything of it. We all know about it, we joke about it, but at the end of the day, it is what it is."
Monitoring the numbers
It's that way in large part thanks to Badgers athletic trainer Stef Arndt, Pettet said. She keeps Pettet's phone, connected to a continuous glucose monitor, in her pocket while standing behind the bench during games and practices.
If Arndt sees Pettet's glucose numbers changing, she'll call her over to the bench after a drill and ask her how she's feeling. Pettet said she usually knows when her blood sugar is getting low or high, but having Arndt watching out for her is comforting.
And it has been a good learning experience for Arndt, who hasn't had any other diabetic athletes in 15 years working with teams.
"Her attitude about it and the fact that she's wanting to educate other people, younger adults, younger athletes that it's hard to manage but it's definitely doable, I think is so awesome," Arndt said.
Having diabetes hasn't been the end of the world that Pettet thought it was going to be at 15.
"I guess I didn't realize that I would learn to accept it or that it would get easier over time," she said. "It's not to say that you don't have to manage it because it's still a part of my life every day and every time I eat something."
The 15-year-old Pettet would have a lot to learn from the 22-year-old Pettet.
"I think I would just say that it's OK to take some time and let it sink in and adjust to it, but eventually you need to realize that it's not life threatening if you're managing it well and things could be a lot worse," Pettet said. "You're still a healthy person and you're still able to do what you want to do."
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin women's hockey team
FORWARDS
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|8
|Makenna Webster
|So.
|5-2
|St. Louis
|9
|Sophie Shirley
|Sr.
|5-9
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|12
|Grace Shirley
|Jr.
|5-7
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|15
|Caitlin Schneider
|5th-Sr.
|5-4
|Glenview, Illinois
|16
|Maddie Posick
|5th-Sr.
|5-7
|Stoughton
|18
|Marianne Picard
|Fr.
|5-6
|Repentigny, Quebec
|19
|Daryl Watts
|5th-Sr.
|5-6
|Toronto
|20
|Brette Pettet
|5th-Sr.
|5-3
|Kentville, Nova Scotia
|23
|Sarah Wozniewicz
|Fr.
|5-7
|Cochrane, Alberta
|26
|Casey O'Brien
|So.
|5-4
|Milton, Massachusetts
|28
|Maddi Wheeler
|So.
|5-4
|Erinsville, Ontario
Breakdown
The Badgers have the potential to form the most potent line in the country with left wing Daryl Watts, center Brette Pettet and right wing Sophie Shirley. They combined to score 42 of the team's 79 goals last season, including an NCAA-best 19 by Watts. But it's also worth considering that UW might be able to better fill its offensive depth by spreading them over the top two lines like the team did last postseason.
Casey O'Brien has the makings of a top-six center and the Badgers need it because that's not a position with a large amount of depth. Makenna Webster was the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player last season after she scored in both the semifinal and championship games. O'Brien, Webster and Maddi Wheeler got only about half of the games that freshmen normally experience in their first year, so their growth curve will continue into this season.
With Britta Curl and Lacey Eden competing for spots on the U.S. Olympic team, the Badgers will need bigger roles out of some returning players who had been used sparingly in the past and quick contributions from freshmen Marianne Picard and Sarah Wozniewicz.
Breakout potential
Caitlin Schneider scored only twice last season after recording nine goals as a junior. The Badgers could use a boost from her and she should get the opportunity to provide it.
The number
49% | UW's faceoff winning percentage in 2020-21, ranking 17th of 30 NCAA teams. The Badgers were first at 60.5% in 2019-20.
DEFENDERS
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|3
|Sophie Helgeson
|Fr.
|5-6
|Roseau, Minnesota
|5
|Kendra Nealey
|Sr.
|5-11
|Madison
|13
|Grace Bowlby
|5th-Sr.
|5-8
|Edina, Minnesota
|14
|Mayson Toft
|So.
|5-8
|Lowry, Minnesota
|21
|Nicole LaMantia
|Sr.
|5-4
|Wayne, Illinois
|24
|Katie Kotlowski
|R-So.
|5-10
|Warroad, Minnesota
|25
|Chayla Edwards
|Jr.
|5-9
|Cleveland
Breakdown
The Badgers will feel the loss of Natalie Buchbinder, who was selected for the U.S. Olympic residency process, but the entrance of Kendra Nealey via transfer from Cornell should help provide some cover. Nealey didn't play last season because the Ivy League canceled the schedule during the pandemic. She'll be able to take advantage of a less strenuous beginning for UW, which isn't set to face a ranked team until playing at Minnesota Duluth on Oct. 15 and 17, to get back up to speed.
Grace Bowlby led NCAA defenders with 18 assists last season and was UW's first first-team All-American at the position since Meaghan Mikkelson in 2007. Bowlby played in all 136 games over her first four seasons with the team. Nicole LaMantia was just as dependable in her first three campaigns, going 98 for 98. Chayla Edwards gives the Badgers a stable presence in the defensive zone and a willingness to block shots.
UW traditionally is stingy on defense stemming from good puck control and movement in its zone. This season shouldn't be much different in those areas.
Breakout potential
Katie Kotlowski had a quietly effective redshirt freshman season in 2020-21 playing alongside Bowlby. Even if her defensive partner gets most of the accolades, Kotlowski's contributions won't go unnoticed for long.
The number
3 | Goals scored last season by Badgers defenders. Two were by LaMantia, one by Buchbinder.
GOALIES
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|1
|Jane Gervais
|R-Fr.
|5-8
|Valcourt, Quebec
|29
|Kennedy Blair
|5th-Sr.
|5-7
|Bismarck, North Dakota
|30
|Cami Kronish
|R-Jr.
|6-0
|New York
Breakdown
The Badgers have been reliant on transfers in goal for the last half decade, and this season is shaping up to be no different. Kennedy Blair is entering her sixth year of college at her third school. She started at North Dakota but the school ended its women's hockey program after her redshirt year in 2016-17. She then played three years at Mercyhurst before backstopping the Badgers' NCAA championship last season.
Goalies originally recruited by UW have started only five of the team's 136 games in the last four seasons, since Kristen Campbell arrived after North Dakota's shutdown. Transfer movement has kept the Badgers strong at a position that has produced two Patty Kazmaier Award winners and four All-Americans for UW in the last 15 years.
Blair's .935 save percentage last season was a career best but good for only 13th nationally. That's a top 10 stat in most seasons but the shortened 2020-21 campaign featured less scoring on average.
Breakout potential
Jane Gervais' development will be an item to monitor. She redshirted last season after arriving from the powerhouse Stanstead College prep team in Quebec.
The number
24.52 | Average shots on goal per game faced by Badgers goalies last season. It was the first time since the 2013-14 season that the number was above 20.