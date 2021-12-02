 Skip to main content
How Brette Pettet has managed diabetes while winning championships with Wisconsin women's hockey
How Brette Pettet has managed diabetes while winning championships with Wisconsin women's hockey

Brette Pettet at practice

Badgers fifth-year forward Brette Pettet plays and practices while wearing a continuous glucose monitor that alerts her and athletic trainer Stef Arndt when her blood sugar is too high or too low.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

On one of Brette Pettet's first road trips with the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team in 2017, the group had to return to a restaurant to retrieve the clutch in which she carries her diabetic supplies.

pettet mug 12-2

Pettet

It has become a running joke with longtime Badgers players and staff members to make sure Pettet has her bag, and that lighthearted approach is a long way from where she started in her management of Type 1 diabetes.

Pettet had slipped from acceptance to despair and annoyance in the weeks after learning her diagnosis in 2014. She spent days sitting on the couch feeling short of energy and sorry for herself back home in Nova Scotia from school at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Minnesota.

She was self-conscious. She wondered whether she could live like a normal teenager. And she was concerned about the future of her hopes to play hockey at a high level.

Her older brother Josh delivered a dose of reality: Grow up, start training and deal with diabetes like so many other people do.

"I'm glad he said it," Brette Pettet said. "He gave me my time to figure it out and then told me, OK, it's time to get in gear and figure it out."

More than seven years later, Pettet is in her fifth season with the top-ranked Badgers and served as co-captain for the 2021 NCAA championship team. She's going into what she called one of the most fun weekends of the season, a Border Battle series against No. 5 Minnesota at LaBahn Arena on Friday and Saturday.

She enjoys being a role model for kids who wonder — like she did at age 15 — whether diabetes will stop them from doing what they love.

It hasn't for Pettet, but she knows it has taken a lot of support to get there.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey forward Brette Pettet describes the build-up for a series against rival Minnesota.

'A high learning curve'

Start with her mother, Debbie. She was the one who immediately took it upon herself to seek out recipes that fit better in the diet after Brette learned she was diabetic.

Debbie Pettet wasn't sure what she was getting into when her daughter was diagnosed, but she and her husband, John, both wanted to be able to take the burden off as much as possible.

"That summer when she was home, it was quite a high learning curve, shall we say, because she wanted to go back and attend the rest of her high school at Shattuck," Debbie Pettet said. "And she had to make sure that she had it under control and knew what to do on her own."

It seemed overwhelming at first to Brette. That turned to annoying. She didn't want diabetes to be her identity.

"I was definitely hard on her for trying to help me at the start," Brette Pettet said. "But I realize now that I would not have been able to adjust to that lifestyle so easily if it wasn't for her."

Pettet credited Janice Knapp, a diabetes educator in her hometown of Kentville, Nova Scotia, with always being available to answer questions, even early in the morning when she injected the wrong kind of insulin before a hockey tryout.

Those diagnosed with diabetes don't produce enough insulin naturally to turn food into energy, and Pettet learned that applied to her after she was overly thirsty, hungry and out of energy during her ninth-grade year at Shattuck.

That morning back home, she was supposed to take a dose of slow-releasing insulin to help control her blood sugar through the day but mistakenly used her fast-acting needle that's intended to counter increases of sugar because of eating.

Knapp's suggestion over the phone was to go heavy on the carbs before hitting the ice.

"I'm walking in with a chocolate bar and donuts," Pettet said. "I'm like, this is a good image."

When Pettet got to UW in 2017, she connected with Luke Kunin, who had been the Badgers men's hockey captain before he signed an NHL contract.

Kunin was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was in sixth grade and wasn't afraid to wear an insulin pump on his waistband.

Max Zimmer also played for the Badgers men's team from 2016 to 2020 while managing diabetes. If they had to have a bottle of juice on the bench during practice, so be it.

"Just seeing that and seeing that his teammates didn't think anything of it — it was just a way of life and they dealt with it and it's no big deal — was big for me," Pettet said.

"This was a the first time that I felt not like an outsider or not so noticeable. It was just normal here. And my teammates didn't think anything of it. We all know about it, we joke about it, but at the end of the day, it is what it is."

Monitoring the numbers

It's that way in large part thanks to Badgers athletic trainer Stef Arndt, Pettet said. She keeps Pettet's phone, connected to a continuous glucose monitor, in her pocket while standing behind the bench during games and practices.

If Arndt sees Pettet's glucose numbers changing, she'll call her over to the bench after a drill and ask her how she's feeling. Pettet said she usually knows when her blood sugar is getting low or high, but having Arndt watching out for her is comforting.

And it has been a good learning experience for Arndt, who hasn't had any other diabetic athletes in 15 years working with teams.

"Her attitude about it and the fact that she's wanting to educate other people, younger adults, younger athletes that it's hard to manage but it's definitely doable, I think is so awesome," Arndt said.

Having diabetes hasn't been the end of the world that Pettet thought it was going to be at 15.

"I guess I didn't realize that I would learn to accept it or that it would get easier over time," she said. "It's not to say that you don't have to manage it because it's still a part of my life every day and every time I eat something."

The 15-year-old Pettet would have a lot to learn from the 22-year-old Pettet.

"I think I would just say that it's OK to take some time and let it sink in and adjust to it, but eventually you need to realize that it's not life threatening if you're managing it well and things could be a lot worse," Pettet said. "You're still a healthy person and you're still able to do what you want to do."

