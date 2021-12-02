How Brette Pettet has managed diabetes while winning championships with Wisconsin women's hockey

She enjoys being a role model for kids who wonder — like she did at age 15 — whether diabetes will stop them from doing what they love.

It hasn't for Pettet, but she knows it has taken a lot of support to get there.

'A high learning curve'

Start with her mother, Debbie. She was the one who immediately took it upon herself to seek out recipes that fit better in the diet after Brette learned she was diabetic.

Debbie Pettet wasn't sure what she was getting into when her daughter was diagnosed, but she and her husband, John, both wanted to be able to take the burden off as much as possible.

"That summer when she was home, it was quite a high learning curve, shall we say, because she wanted to go back and attend the rest of her high school at Shattuck," Debbie Pettet said. "And she had to make sure that she had it under control and knew what to do on her own."

It seemed overwhelming at first to Brette. That turned to annoying. She didn't want diabetes to be her identity.

"I was definitely hard on her for trying to help me at the start," Brette Pettet said. "But I realize now that I would not have been able to adjust to that lifestyle so easily if it wasn't for her."