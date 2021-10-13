How a disrupted season made the transition to college hockey tougher for 3 Badgers freshmen

Corson Ceulemans' Christmas break from his junior hockey team last season ended up being two months.

He didn't know for sure when the next game — or even practice — was going to be.

Brayden Morrison's team was put in quarantine twice, representing four weeks of a shutdown that kept him off the ice.

Liam Malmquist had to decide whether he would be better off closer to his Minnesota home than in British Columbia, where he wasn't getting many chances to play.

The impact of the pandemic last season was more pronounced — and more of a hindrance to development — for some players than others. Morrison, Ceulemans and Malmquist are now freshmen at the University of Wisconsin who are trying to make up for games lost with their Canadian junior teams last season.

They lived through frequent disruptions and had to wrestle with questions about whether their future would be better served by crossing the border and playing in an American league.

Their first series with the Badgers showed that adjusting to college hockey is going to be a process that lasts longer than one training camp or weekend. That's common for newcomers, but it was made more challenging for the three players by a 2020-21 season of starts and stops.