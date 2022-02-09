How 3 Wisconsin teams shuffled games to get the Badgers men's hockey series rescheduled

It took schedule changes involving three University of Wisconsin teams to get men's hockey games against Notre Dame back on the docket for a busy weekend.

The Badgers will play the 11th-ranked Fighting Irish at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday at the Kohl Center, UW announced Wednesday. The teams originally were scheduled to play Thursday and Friday, but COVID-19 protocols forced a change.

UW women's hockey games against Minnesota State at adjacent LaBahn Arena were moved up a day. They'll be at 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday's women's basketball game against Purdue moved up two hours to tip off at 1 p.m.

The men's hockey team had only 13 skaters and one goaltender at Wednesday's practice because of injuries and players in quarantine. Coach Tony Granato said the expectation is that enough players will be released from quarantine Saturday to be able to play that night.

It's a scenario like the Badgers faced last month when they had most of the team in quarantine until the start of a home series against Ohio State that was delayed by one day.

"Our guys are going to deal with the stuff that they can't control in some ways," Granato said. "Practicing with (14) guys, it's just what it's been the last couple of years. Everybody's had to deal with adjusting to it.

"I've been appreciative of our guys. There's two choices: We can feel sorry and drag our heads or we can go out and handle it the right way. And our guys have handled it the right way."

The Badgers lost and tied against Ohio State on Jan. 8-9 after the last COVID disruption, but Granato said the team played well.

"It's a credit to them," he said. "They were beat after the weekend because if you don't practice for five days and you've got to go jump into games at that pace, it takes a toll on you."

Both men's and women's hockey teams are scheduled to salute their seniors during the upcoming series although neither will take place as originally scheduled.

The final regular-season women's home game takes place Saturday instead of Sunday. Tickets for the second game of the series are valid for the Friday opener.

"It's unfortunate it got changed, but there's not much you can do about it," Badgers senior Brette Pettet said. "Hopefully most parents were going to be here anyway on Saturday, so they'll be able to be a part of it."

The men's finale will get going at the tail end of the Super Bowl. There are no other major college or pro sports events scheduled for Sunday night to avoid competing with the most-viewed TV program of the year.

There is no TV broadcast scheduled for the men's games, which originally were planned to be on Big Ten Network on Thursday and Bally Sports Wisconsin on Friday.

The reworked schedule also will be taxing on the staff that converts the Kohl Center between basketball and hockey. The transformation will take place seven times in a five-day span from Thursday to Monday.

