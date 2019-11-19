The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is back to where it started the season in the national rankings.
The Badgers fell one spot to 16th in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll after splitting a Big Ten Conference series with Notre Dame last weekend.
The Fighting Irish moved up a spot to third after winning 5-4 in overtime on Saturday. UW won 3-0 on Friday.
The Badgers opened the season at No. 16 before climbing as high as No. 6 after a home sweep of Minnesota Duluth on Oct. 18-19. They have fallen in the rankings in each of the four weeks since.
UW (6-6, 1-3 Big Ten) plays at unranked Minnesota (4-6-2, 1-3-2-2) on Friday and Saturday.
Notre Dame led four Big Ten teams in the top 20. Penn State moved up two spots to No. 8 after a road sweep of Minnesota, and idle Ohio State stayed at No. 11.