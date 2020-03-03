Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum sets high goal for inaugural men's hockey tournament

"We spent a lot of time talking with the NCAA, talking with Marquette and Wisconsin as sponsors for, really, a lot of Big Ten sports, a lot of NCAA tournaments," Feigin said.

Giles connected with staff at Fiserv Forum in discussing his New Jersey-based company's interest in staging a hockey tournament. Once Gazelle Group had a building and dates, it went looking for teams.

Some of the teams for the 2021 and 2022 events are in place, said Giles, who didn't disclose them.

"We want to mix in some other teams that are a little bit more geographic to this region," he said. "But we also want it to be a national event. We want to bring teams that are highly ranked from back East and around the country to play here."

As for the prospect of capturing attention at a time when the holidays and college football bowl games are front and center, Giles said his company was being careful not to price out fans.

Tickets for the 2020 tournament, which go on sale to the general public on Thursday, will be $10 for students and up to $75 for premium seating areas. Two-thirds of the seats in the building will sell for $35 or less, Giles said.