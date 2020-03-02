History unkind to others in its position, but Badgers men's hockey team professes postseason confidence

"I think it gave some guys (the feeling that) there's more to play for than just the guys in the locker room now," Baker said. "There's fans that are watching everywhere. There's people who used to wear the 'W.' We're playing for more than just our teammates."

Lineup questions

Goaltender Jack Berry and right wing Sean Dhooghe both were ready to return to the lineup last weekend after missing time because of lower-body injuries. Berry played in Saturday's game, but Dhooghe didn't as the Badgers kept their forward group from Friday's 3-2 victory intact.

Which player would come out of the lineup for Dhooghe is a tough call given that many of the Badgers forwards are experiencing their best stretches of the season.

"Other guys that were in there and lines that we put together have clicked," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "So I don't want to disrupt that."

Still, Granato said Dhooghe, who scored a hat trick in the playoff opener at Penn State last season, is an important component for UW. The junior has been out since suffering a left-knee injury at Michigan on Feb. 8.

"He's going to play," Granato said. "We need him."