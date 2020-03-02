History unkind to others in its position, but Badgers men's hockey team professes postseason confidence

The contrast in the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's vibe at the end of the first half of the regular season and at Saturday's finish of the second half couldn't have been much larger.
In December, the Badgers slumped to the end of a nine-week stretch that took them from national contenders-in-waiting to the Big Ten Conference basement.
They enter March still as the bottom seed for the upcoming league playoffs but carrying a swagger from showing signs in the last three weeks of being the team that they thought they would be all along.
"Right now, I wouldn't want to play the Badgers, for sure," freshman right wing Cole Caufield said.
There are competing factors at play as UW prepares to face No. 11 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, for the second straight weekend, this time in a best-of-three Big Ten playoff series that starts Friday.
In six seasons of Big Ten postseason play, the bottom seed is 1-8. Nationally, since the 2013 conference reorganization, the lowest seed has won just four of 32 first-round playoff series and has a 19-70 postseason record.
The odds are against the Badgers, but UW is the hottest team in the Big Ten over the last three weeks, with a 4-1-1 record against three teams with NCAA tournament plans — Penn State, Arizona State and Ohio State.
"I think we're just riding the wave," freshman center Alex Turcotte said. "It's obviously a lot more fun when you're winning. I think we're probably the most confident team in college hockey right now."
To extend their season for another week, the Badgers will have to overcome the Buckeyes for a second straight series. Last weekend, UW denied Ohio State a shot at the Big Ten regular-season title by earning five of six points, its best league showing of the season.
UW has played its final regular-season game and a first-round playoff series against the same team six times, all of them as members of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
The Badgers won the four playoff sets at home: against Minnesota in 1973, Notre Dame in 1979, Northern Michigan in 1988 and St. Cloud State in 1992. They lost the two on the road: at St. Cloud State in 2008 and at Colorado College in 2011.
UW also defeated Ohio State in the single-game Big Ten semifinals in 2017 after losing twice to the Buckeyes to close the regular season.
In the last six seasons, NCAA Division I teams have played 11 playoff series that were rematches of the final regular-season game. The home team won eight of them.
The Badgers, however, are banking on their improved play and improved mentality to give them a chance in the postseason. A series of speeches about a winning culture and who's watching from former UW players before the Feb. 22 home finale seemed to resonate with the team, junior alternate captain Tarek Baker said.
"I think it gave some guys (the feeling that) there's more to play for than just the guys in the locker room now," Baker said. "There's fans that are watching everywhere. There's people who used to wear the 'W.' We're playing for more than just our teammates."
Lineup questions
Goaltender Jack Berry and right wing Sean Dhooghe both were ready to return to the lineup last weekend after missing time because of lower-body injuries. Berry played in Saturday's game, but Dhooghe didn't as the Badgers kept their forward group from Friday's 3-2 victory intact.
Which player would come out of the lineup for Dhooghe is a tough call given that many of the Badgers forwards are experiencing their best stretches of the season.
"Other guys that were in there and lines that we put together have clicked," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "So I don't want to disrupt that."
Still, Granato said Dhooghe, who scored a hat trick in the playoff opener at Penn State last season, is an important component for UW. The junior has been out since suffering a left-knee injury at Michigan on Feb. 8.
"He's going to play," Granato said. "We need him."
In goal, Daniel Lebedeff started 16 of 18 games in the first half, but the Badgers were entering more of a rotation when Berry was hurt in practice on Feb. 4.
Berry made 22 saves but allowed three goals in the first 25 minutes of Saturday's 3-3 tie. Lebedeff, who started seven consecutive games in Berry's absence, stopped 35 shots on Friday.
"If we're going to make a run, we're going to need two goalies," Granato said after Saturday's game. "(Berry) gives us a nice presence back there. He has nice poise."