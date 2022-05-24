Hilary Knight is the 4th former Wisconsin player to win this prestigious USA Hockey award

Add another career first for former University of Wisconsin women's hockey player Hilary Knight.

She was named the Bob Allen Women's Player of the Year by USA Hockey on Tuesday after she led the U.S. Olympic team in scoring.

Knight, the Badgers' all-time leading scorer in a career that ran from 2007 to 2009 and 2010 to 2012, had six goals and 10 points for the silver medal-winning Americans.

Her point total was the second-highest ever for a U.S. women's hockey Olympian. Her 27 career Olympic points also is second in U.S. women's team history.

She has appeared in the last four Olympics, starting in 2010 when she was at UW.

Knight is the fourth former Badgers player to win the women's player of the year award, joining Jessie Vetter (2009), Meghan Duggan (2011) and Abby Roque (2020).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.