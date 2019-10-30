STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A sampling of the national perception ahead of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey series at Penn State makes it seem like the score and shots on goal will be kept on an old-school pinball board, with the dials spinning wildly out of control.
It's not an unfounded notion. No one has scored more goals early this season than the Badgers. Penn State has been an offensive juggernaut in establishing itself as a player on the national scene recently.
In seven games between the teams last season, there was an average of 8.71 goals, more than 2½ higher than Badgers games averaged for the rest of the season.
The Badgers and the Nittany Lions open Big Ten play on Thursday and Friday in State College, Pennsylvania.
With No. 7 UW adding offensively gifted freshmen and No. 12 Penn State bringing back a potent cast, there's an expectation of big numbers when the teams open the Big Ten Conference season on Thursday and Friday.
"These games have the ability, if both teams just feel it, that they're going to want to put the foot on the gas and go," said Dave Starman, who'll be part of the Big Ten Network broadcast.
"And there's a part of me that feels like either coach would be really OK winning 7-6. They'll clean it up later, but they would be really OK encouraging their skill guys to use it to make plays."
The Badgers said they feel like they have the firepower to keep up with the Nittany Lions, but they also would rather play something more controlled.
Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky, meanwhile, said his team is struggling to play to its traditional offensive mentality as it tries to prop up its defensive play.
That's the backdrop for highly anticipated meetings between teams that went the distance in an entertaining first-round playoff series last season.
The Badgers have killed opponents' last 12 power plays and have more short-handed goals scored this season than power-play goals allowed.
Penn State won that one in overtime in the deciding Game 3, and the teams tied the season series 3-3 with one tie. Between that playoff experience and the double-overtime 2017 Big Ten championship game also won by the Nittany Lions, some on the Badgers side feel a real rivalry developing.
For UW, it doesn't hurt that Penn State was the preseason pick to win the league, with the Badgers chosen for third.
"I think Penn State is one of our biggest competitors in the Big Ten this year," goaltender Daniel Lebedeff said. "And if we want to go all the way in the Big Ten, we need to beat them. This weekend is huge for us to just show the whole Big Ten community that Penn State is beatable."
When the expected nature of a series involves frequent scoring, goaltenders take an even bigger role in the conversation. Lebedeff offered a smirk and "we will see" when talk of an offensive bonanza in the upcoming series came up.
Penn State senior Peyton Jones has started with an impressive .942 save percentage in four victories. A better defensive presence was the preseason goal for the Nittany Lions, who ranked fifth from the bottom nationally in defense last season.
"That was only half the goal," Gadowsky said. "The goal, really, was to get better defensively and not give up any of the offense. And I don't think any of the coaches are happy with how we're playing, identity-wise, offensively. And we believe that you don't have to sacrifice offense to do that, but that's the area where, really, we're not quite there yet."
The Badgers are tied for second nationally in scoring average at 4.5 goals per game. Penn State is fourth at 4.4.
UW ran through drills in practice this week to simulate the Nittany Lions forwards' tendencies to fly out of the defensive zone for quick scoring chances, something that has burned the Badgers in the past.
"We're going to have to be on our toes and be alert differently than we have the past couple of weekends," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "It's going to be a different style game. It doesn't mean it's going to be high scoring, but when you put these two teams together, there's a good chance it could turn into one of those games."
Each team scored six goals or more against the other twice last season. High-scoring games aren't always an indication of poor defense, however: A top offense can simply be better than a good opposition on enough plays.
Starman, a former goalie who has worked as a coach and an amateur scout, said games with high offensive output can be good and bad. An inept defense in any sport can make for an unwatchable product, he said.
"I think fans, even though they like scoring, they want to see a game where scoring is in doubt, even though both teams can do it," Starman said. "That's the allure to me."
Both the Badgers and the Nittany Lions can defend, he said, so big numbers in this series would be more a function of highly skilled offensive players.
And however they turn out, the games will help set a course for the rest of the season.
"This gives you a really good idea of what you're composed of," Starman said. "I think by Saturday, both coaching staffs are going to know a lot about what they want to do in practice the next two weeks — positive and negative. That's why these games are great. And that's why they're great in October and November as opposed to February."