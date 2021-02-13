Here's why Wisconsin boasts one of college hockey's most dangerous power plays

The talent on the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team’s power play has shined at a historic rate recently.
The Badgers have scored seven times on 12 chances over the past two weeks. It’s the first time in 20 years they’ve been over 50% in a four-game span.
The easy movement of pucks and bodies and the small details like twitchy hands and heads to deceive penalty killers have been difference-makers in games.
“We’ve worked hard on it,” said Linus Weissbach, one of the five forwards on the top power-play unit. “It’s fun to see the production we’re having right now.”
No. 7 UW, which is 8-2 in its past 10 games, takes the nation’s second-best power play into a series Saturday and Sunday at No. 8 Michigan, which ranks fourth.
The Badgers’ top group has scored early to kick off routs of Michigan State and Minnesota in the past two weeks and also scored twice late to win a close game against the Spartans.
Perhaps the biggest reason for the success is all five players on the top unit are on hot streaks. Cole Caufield, Roman Ahcan and Ty Pelton-Byce all have scored two power-play goals in the past four games. Dylan Holloway has scored once. Weissbach has delivered five assists.
It’s strength in numbers.
“You’ve got to kind of keep your eyes on all of them,” said Badgers associate head coach Mark Strobel, who works with the power plays. “That’s what we want opponents to think about.”
The Badgers’ three power-play goals in the series at Minnesota embodied the challenges the unit presents to defenses.
Positioning in front of the net on the first two opened redirection opportunities for Ahcan. A Holloway one-timer from the right circle in the third period last Friday slammed into his face mask and bounced into the goal.
Ahcan got a more traditional redirection goal five minutes into the game Saturday when he got his stick on Caufield’s slap shot.
Quick passing between Weissbach and Caufield above the top of the circles kept Minnesota on the move less than four minutes later. Ahcan and Pelton-Byce parked atop the crease to sell the possibility of another Caufield shot and be visual impairments for the goalie.
The movement and a sliding block attempt by a Minnesota defender after Caufield faked a shot instead opened a diagonal lane for him to thread a pass to Holloway. It wasn’t a clean catch by Holloway — the pass was slightly toward his skates — but the puck movement and traffic gave him enough time to fire into a mostly vacant side of the net before goaltender Jack LaFontaine could recover.
Both goals last Saturday came shortly after a pass through the middle of the ice, an event that forces the goalie and penalty killers to reset positions.
“As you can see with our shooters, they have quick releases,” Strobel said. “And they know if they have a half-second from going one side to the other, the goalie too has to go from the strong-side pipe back over to the weak-side pipe and the puck can move faster than his body sometimes, especially if you’ve got a guy that can really release the puck as fast as we can.”
There’s a good chance something is going to be left open if a defense that’s one player short has to respect the puck carrier, potential to pass and traffic in front of the net.
And penalty killers have to worry about the two most dangerous players in college hockey since the start of 2021 — Caufield and Holloway both have 21 points over their past 10 games — presenting new looks.
Caufield typically operates from the left side on the power play, with a dangerous one-timer from the circle waiting. But he and Holloway occasionally have swapped sides with positive results.
“I think we’re just reading off each other really well,” Holloway said. “I know in practice a big thing that ‘Strobey’ has been on us about is moving the puck around and generating shots through. Before we were trying to find the perfect shot. Now any shot to the net’s a good shot.”
The 31.1% scoring rate on the power play is second only to Minnesota State’s 32.3%. It’s 33.3% in games with Holloway, who missed eight Badgers contests while in Canada’s World Junior Championship camp.
The UW record is 39.1% set in 1976-77. The team hasn’t finished above 30% since 1980-81. That this season’s team is within range shows the progress from preseason uncertainty.
The Badgers had to replace three-year power play quarterback Wyatt Kalynuk and forward Alex Turcotte from last season’s top unit, and the Badgers weren’t sure whether Weissbach was going to be back with the team or start a pro career at home in Sweden.
Plus, not everyone on the coaching staff immediately was convinced a five-forward look was the right approach.
Strobel said he and coach Tony Granato also weighed whether Weissbach or Holloway was the right player to be the conductor on top of the 1-3-1 set before deciding on the former.
“For me, I think we’ve got the guys in the right spots,” Strobel said. “And guys have been very unselfish. ... They’re going to make sure that they’re doing this for the team and not just individual accolades. And that’s been really important for us this year because it’s separated us in some games.”
