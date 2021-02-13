Here's why Wisconsin boasts one of college hockey's most dangerous power plays

Both goals last Saturday came shortly after a pass through the middle of the ice, an event that forces the goalie and penalty killers to reset positions.

“As you can see with our shooters, they have quick releases,” Strobel said. “And they know if they have a half-second from going one side to the other, the goalie too has to go from the strong-side pipe back over to the weak-side pipe and the puck can move faster than his body sometimes, especially if you’ve got a guy that can really release the puck as fast as we can.”

There’s a good chance something is going to be left open if a defense that’s one player short has to respect the puck carrier, potential to pass and traffic in front of the net.

And penalty killers have to worry about the two most dangerous players in college hockey since the start of 2021 — Caufield and Holloway both have 21 points over their past 10 games — presenting new looks.

Caufield typically operates from the left side on the power play, with a dangerous one-timer from the circle waiting. But he and Holloway occasionally have swapped sides with positive results.