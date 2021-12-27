Here's why Tony Granato sees the Holiday Face-Off as a chance for 'a special moment in Wisconsin hockey'

The break was a chance to clear some heads if not clear what's happened so far this season.

"Maybe the beginning of the season wasn't the way we wanted it to be but maybe this is a way we can start cleaning and move forward," defenseman Daniel Laatsch said. "If there was negative energy in the room — it wasn't too bad, but obviously it's hard sometimes when you're on a losing team — I think it's definitely a good break for us to come back and come at it with a little bit different of a mindset."

Yale (3-7), Providence (14-7) and Bowling Green (8-7-3) also have a second-half jump start as part of their Milwaukee trip plans. The Bulldogs, who didn't play last season while Ivy League teams were shut down because of the pandemic, were shut out four times in losing their first six games of the season. They won three of their last four entering the break.

The Friars don't have coach Nate Leaman and leading scorer Brett Berard, both of whom are with the U.S. team at the World Junior Championship. The Falcons were 5-1-2 through four series but are just 3-6-1 since.

The Badgers have the home-state advantage but it won't be anything like the last time they played in Milwaukee for the 2006 Frozen Four at the since-demolished Bradley Center.