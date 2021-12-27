Here's why Tony Granato sees the Holiday Face-Off as a chance for 'a special moment in Wisconsin hockey'

Before University of Wisconsin men's hockey players scattered for a holiday break two weeks ago, coach Tony Granato left them with a reminder of what's there for the taking at the start of the second half.
The season has been a series of frustrations for the Badgers, who started at No. 11 in the national rankings but have slumped to a 5-12-1 record.
Hopes for a second straight NCAA tournament bid are faint at best. UW barely avoided spending the break in last place in the Big Ten Conference after winning the regular-season title last March.
Instead of dwelling on the negatives for two weeks, Granato wanted the players to look toward to the chance at a championship that's right in front of them at the Holiday Face-Off.
"I want us to go to Milwaukee as if it was the Stanley Cup," he said after UW's previous game, a 5-4 overtime loss to Penn State on Dec. 11.
The Badgers will find out Tuesday night whether they have it in them. They play Yale in the opening round after No. 16 Providence and Bowling Green get the inaugural tournament started at Fiserv Forum.
"We're going to a special building, special place, special tournament," Granato said. "We're going to have a group of fans there that don't get to see us regularly. And I want to make sure that that's our focus going in there. That's a chance to have a special moment in Wisconsin hockey and that's what we have to look forward to."
It's not really a fresh start for the Badgers. It's just a chance to open the second half with a highlight for the season.
They can't brush off the third-worst winning percentage at Christmas in the team's 59-year modern era. Their inconsistent offense faces the same challenges as it did before the break.
But the fact that a trophy will be handed out on Wednesday is a level of motivation of its own.
"Anytime you play hockey, you play it for hardware," UW forward Jack Gorniak said.
The Badgers got back together for practice Sunday night with 25 of the 28 players on the roster skating — not an insignificant fact given the recent COVID-19 cases with Badgers men's and women's basketball teams and concerns about post-holiday travel back to Madison.
Forward Owen Lindmark joined defenseman Mike Vorlicky on the long-term absence list; both have lower-body injuries and both probably will miss the rest of the season, Granato said.
Defenseman Jake Martin is starting to work his way back into playing shape after recovering from a non-COVID illness that forced him out for the last six games of the first half.
UW also won't have forward Roman Ahcan for Tuesday's semifinal game against Yale. He was suspended by the Big Ten for a hit during the Dec. 11 game.
The break was a chance to clear some heads if not clear what's happened so far this season.
"Maybe the beginning of the season wasn't the way we wanted it to be but maybe this is a way we can start cleaning and move forward," defenseman Daniel Laatsch said. "If there was negative energy in the room — it wasn't too bad, but obviously it's hard sometimes when you're on a losing team — I think it's definitely a good break for us to come back and come at it with a little bit different of a mindset."
Yale (3-7), Providence (14-7) and Bowling Green (8-7-3) also have a second-half jump start as part of their Milwaukee trip plans. The Bulldogs, who didn't play last season while Ivy League teams were shut down because of the pandemic, were shut out four times in losing their first six games of the season. They won three of their last four entering the break.
The Friars don't have coach Nate Leaman and leading scorer Brett Berard, both of whom are with the U.S. team at the World Junior Championship. The Falcons were 5-1-2 through four series but are just 3-6-1 since.
The Badgers have the home-state advantage but it won't be anything like the last time they played in Milwaukee for the 2006 Frozen Four at the since-demolished Bradley Center.
UW has won nearly two-thirds of the games it has played in Milwaukee since 1966, a résumé that includes a Frozen Four, three Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Five tournaments and 14 years of the Badger Hockey Showdown.
On the eve of the return of college hockey to Milwaukee, Granato recounted experiencing Badgers players getting an understanding of the UW program's reach outside of the Madison area.
"You're not just a city school," he said. "You're a state school."
That's valuable to the team's eight Wisconsin-born players, Gorniak said, even though many are too young to remember the days when the Badgers playing in Milwaukee was a frequent thing.
"When we put on the 'W' every day we represent this state," said Gorniak, a West Salem native. "So we're going to hopefully go into this tournament and win it. That's our goal."
