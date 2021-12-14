 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's why the Big Ten suspended Wisconsin's Roman Ahcan
0 Comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Here's why the Big Ten suspended Wisconsin's Roman Ahcan

  • 0
Clarkson Wisconsin Hockey

Wisconsin's Roman Ahcan (13) skates against Clarkson's Chris Klack (8) during a Nov. 26 game.

 ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Big Ten hit back at University of Wisconsin forward Roman Ahcan with a one-game suspension Tuesday.

The punishment stems from a check in last Saturday's overtime loss to Penn State. Ahcan was given a minor penalty for cross-checking Chase McLane and followed through into the Nittany Lions forward's head.

Ahcan will miss the Badgers' semifinal game at the Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee on Dec. 28.

Penn State coaches called for a challenge to see if Ahcan's hit warranted an ejection for head contact. Their appeal was denied after referees reviewed video.

The conference viewed things differently, deciding the hit required further punishment.

Ahcan also got a roughing penalty that was matched by one to McLane for a post-whistle scrum.

It was the third time that the Big Ten has suspended Ahcan for on-ice conduct. The first was for an Oct. 31, 2019, major penalty for interference and a game misconduct when he hit Penn State's Denis Smirnov.

He also was forced to sit out one game after an open-ice check to the head of Arizona State's Sean Dhooghe, a former UW teammate, in a Jan. 17 game last season.

Wisconsin State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski wraps up the Badgers' 5-4 overtime loss to Penn State on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Kohl Center.

Ahcan said earlier this year that he understands he has a reputation for physical play around the Big Ten.

"Some people don't like it," Ahcan said. "Some people think that it's too overboard. But it's hockey so that's just the way I'm going to play and nothing's really going to change with that."

Ahcan also has received two game misconduct penalties this season. A third results in an automatic one-game suspension.

Fave 5: Todd D. Milewski picks his favorite stories of 2021

A year of major changes and obstacles overcome just to get games on the schedule made it tough to pick, but these are Todd D. Milewski's five favorite stories from 2021.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics