Here's why J.J. Watt is Cole Caufield's biggest fan

That was better for Watt's viewing.

The Canadiens lost three games in a row after winning the series opener, then lost a 3-0 lead in Game 5 on Thursday as the Maple Leafs forced overtime.

It took Caufield less than a minute of overtime to make an impact. He forced a defensive-zone turnover and turned it into a 2-on-0 breakaway, where he played give-and-go with Nick Suzuki for the winner.

A victory lap, J.J.?

A Montreal reporter asked Caufield about his connection to Watt on Friday.

"He also went to Wisconsin. I think when you're a Badger, you're kind of a family," Caufield said. "No matter what your sport or where you come from, I think we're all kind of close.

"It's obviously nice to have a guy support you like that. He's a guy I look up to a lot. He's a great person and I thank him for his support and hopefully we can keep it going."

Game 6 is Saturday night in Montreal, where 2,500 fans will be in attendance — the first large crowd allowed at a Canadian game since the pandemic started.

An NFL Man of the Year probably will be watching from afar.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.