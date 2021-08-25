 Skip to main content
Here's why coaches see big things ahead for new Badgers men's hockey recruit William Whitelaw
topical alert top story
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Here's why coaches see big things ahead for new Badgers men's hockey recruit William Whitelaw

William Whitelaw and Charlie Stramel have been friends for most of their young lives, with a shared connection of hockey as a cornerstone.

Another link is ahead for the Rosemount, Minnesota, natives. Stramel is a core piece of the University of Wisconsin's 2022 recruiting class and Whitelaw now is in place for 2023.

Whitelaw, a forward who was the No. 1 pick in this year's United States Hockey League futures draft, announced his nonbinding oral commitment to the Badgers on Wednesday.

Stramel, who committed in May, and Whitelaw are both 16 and less than four months apart in age. But Stramel is one year ahead in school and expected to join UW next year, when he originally would have been in 12th grade.

Whitelaw made sure that Stramel got into the background of an image that he posted on social media with his commitment and said there's a common mindset between the two.

"I think the drive and competitiveness and the work ethic from all of us is what's going to help them be a successful program," Whitelaw said. "We know the work doesn't stop there. Speaking for myself and speaking on behalf of Charlie, hockey's a lifestyle for us. We love that we're competitive players."

The 5-foot-8 and 170-pound Whitelaw led the U.S. in scoring at the Five Nations Tournament that ended Saturday. He finished with two goals and an assist against host Switzerland to give him seven points in four games.

U.S. coach Bob Mancini, a regional manager of USA Hockey's American Development Model, said Whitelaw has tremendous speed and played in every situation. One of Whitelaw's goals last Saturday was short-handed.

"Will is exactly where he should be right now," Mancini said. "He's on track to be that player everybody thinks he's going to be."

The USHL's Youngstown Phantoms thought enough of Whitelaw to select him No. 1 overall in May. His plan is to play this season with the Shattuck-St. Mary's prep team in Minnesota and join Youngstown while on breaks. He'll go to the junior team full time in 2022-23.

Whitelaw said the different styles of play that he encountered in European competition at the Five Nations event broadened his game. So did being the only 10th grader last season on the Shattuck prep team that's mostly 12th graders. Playing with and against older skaters makes you examine how your game needs to grow, and Whitelaw was able to adjust quickly.

Former University of Wisconsin men's hockey player Cole Caufield poses with the Hobey Baker Award and addresses the crowd at the annual winner's banquet on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Lake Elmo, Minnesota.

Shattuck coach Tom Ward said Whitelaw reminds him of former Badgers forward Jordy Murray. Both are feisty, smaller players with great skating skills.

"He's a rink rat of a kid," Ward said about Whitelaw. "He lives at the rink. He's interested in the nuance of the game. He's got all these intangible qualities that all the guys who have a chance to do something in our game have."

Whitelaw played right wing with the U.S. Under-17 Men's Select Team but also has experience at center. He was talking with coaches from Boston College, Boston University and other schools but said he was won over by the feeling at UW.

"I went to a couple places and I just thought the one thing that set Wisconsin apart from the others was just how they go about their business and the culture there," Whitelaw said. "Just how focused and zoned-in everyone was on their goals, from diet to workout plans to skating. I think that's what sold it for me because I want to go to the NHL, and Wisconsin has the best opportunity for me to do that."

Whitelaw is the fourth 11th grader to commit to the Badgers since offers were allowed to be made starting Aug. 1. He joined forward Tanner Walos and defensemen Brady Cleveland and Zachary Schulz.

