Here's where Wisconsin men's hockey players and recruits were picked in the 2022 NHL draft

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team didn't have a player selected in the first round of the NHL draft for the first time in five years.

But for the 25th straight year, at least one player connected to the Badgers was selected in the event, with two incoming freshmen and two recruits picked on the second day of the draft on Friday.

Madison Capitols forward Quinn Finley, a Suamico native who has given the Badgers a verbal commitment for 2023, was the first selected, in the third round by the New York Islanders.

A pair of incoming players, defenseman Tyson Jugnauth and forward Cruz Lucius, were fourth-round selections. Jugnauth went at No. 100 overall to the Seattle Kraken and Carolina took Lucius' signing rights at No. 124.

Recruit Owen Mehlenbacher, a forward from the United States Hockey League's Muskegon Lumberjacks, was a seventh-round pick by the Detroit Red Wings at No. 201.

The last time UW didn't have a player or recruit selected in an NHL draft was 1997.

Finley, a left wing, recovered from a broken collarbone to help the Capitols to the USHL's Clark Cup Final last season. He's 6-foot but just 166 pounds so filling out his frame is a priority.

"He's a determined kid. I think he's going to have a bright future," Capitols coach Corey Leivermann said. "The one thing that I always tell him is he's got to get bigger and stronger, like every kid. Once he fills out, he's got a chance to really be something special if he keeps on this path."

Finley, who was the 78th overall pick in the draft, is scheduled to return to the Capitols for a third USHL season in 2022-23. Madison drafted him No. 1 overall in 2020 but when he was ready to join the team as a 16-year-old that fall, the Caps weren't playing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He went to the Chicago Steel in a dispersal draft.

He went to Montreal for the NHL draft with his family and got to meet the team personnel from the Islanders, one of about 20 teams with which he had an interview leading up to the event.

"You always hear that the draft's a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Finley said. "That's really why I wanted to be there."

He said hockey-mad Montreal during the draft was a sight.

"It's unreal here, all the fans and how engaged they are in the draft," Finley said. "The night of the first round, it was insane in the rink. There's fans everywhere on the streets."

Jugnauth has strong offensive traits for a smaller defenseman (5-11 and 155 pounds, according to NHL Central Scouting) and was named the top defenseman in the British Columbia Hockey League last season.

Lucius anticipated a wait to be picked because he missed four months last season with wrist and shoulder injuries. He returned to the U.S. Under-18 Team in March and competed in the Under-18 Men's World Championship in April and May.

"It wasn't easy for him. It was hard," USA Hockey National Team Development Program coach Nick Fohr said. "There was a lot of adversity there for him to have to go through. ... But he found a way to get through it and he became a very, very important piece of our team at the end."

Defenseman Tristan Luneau, who was committed to the Badgers for about 14 months in 2019 and 2020 before he signed in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, was picked by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round, No. 53 overall.

Former Badgers captain Luke Kunin was part of a trade Friday that sent him from Nashville to San Jose. It's the second time the 2016 first-round draft pick has been traded. The first was from Minnesota to Nashville in 2020.