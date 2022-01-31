Here's where the Wisconsin women's hockey team is in the rankings entering a 3-game week

Another shakeup at the top of the national rankings pushed the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team down a spot.

The Badgers were fourth in the USCHO.com poll released Monday after they won a series at St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday.

Minnesota was the new No. 1 after claiming four of six points in a series at No. 2 Ohio State last week. The Buckeyes won in overtime on Friday and the Gophers won in regulation a day later.

Northeastern, which lost at home to Vermont last Friday, fell from first to third.

UW, which was tied with Ohio State for third last week, plays at St. Thomas on Monday and then hosts No. 5 Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday at LaBahn Arena.

The Badgers rallied for a 1-1 tie last Friday at St. Cloud State and won a shootout. A 4-0 victory on Saturday gave UW five of six points in the series.

The Badgers (19-3-4) fell from the top spot on Jan. 24 after losing twice at Minnesota. The No. 3 ranking last week was their first time outside of the USCHO top two since the end of the 2017-18 season.

They haven't been fourth in the USCHO rankings since the last poll of the 2014-15 season.

