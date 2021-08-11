Here's where the Badgers men's hockey team turned when the 2005 birth year opened for recruiting

Schulz's adviser mentioned UW as a potential destination before coaches could start to contact high school sophomores last January, but the left-handed defenseman was skeptical. He never even had been to Wisconsin and didn't have much of a thought about playing there.

Then a call came from Badgers associate head coach Mark Strobel. It made an impression, to say the least.

"Immediately, it just clicked," Schulz said. "I was like, this guy's insane. How could I ever say no to him? He's the most convincing guy I've ever met. He talks just like a kid. He knows what kids like. I just built that relationship up with him.

"This past weekend they invited me out to visit, so I flew down there with my family. I knew right when I stepped in Madison it was the place for me."

Schulz lives near Ann Arbor in South Lyon, Michigan, and had the Wolverines as one of his finalists along with UW. He also considered Miami, North Dakota and Michigan State.

He's 6-1 and started a summer training program at 183 pounds. He since has added around 15 pounds of muscle that will help his transition to the national program.

"I knew that the (NTDP) is the fast track to college and the NHL," he said. "If you put the work in, it's going to come back to you."