Here's where coaches picked Daryl Watts and the Badgers to finish in the 2021-22 WCHA standings

Western Collegiate Hockey Association coaches have predicted a lot of carryover in their forecast for the upcoming season.
They picked the University of Wisconsin to repeat as regular-season champions and chose left wing Daryl Watts as the preseason player of the year in balloting announced Thursday.
Watts led NCAA hockey with 19 goals in a shortened 2020-21 season, the last one delivering the national championship to the Badgers in overtime of the title game against Northeastern. She was the WCHA player of the year, a first-team All-American and a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation's top player.
She's back for a fifth season of NCAA eligibility after she wasn't selected for Canada's Olympic centralization program. The NCAA didn't count last season toward eligibility limits because of the pandemic.
Right wing Sophie Shirley and defender Grace Bowlby joined Watts as preseason all-conference picks. Forwards Marianne Picard and Sarah Wozniewicz were part of a three-way voting tie with Minnesota forward Peyton Hemp for preseason rookie honors.
The Badgers were picked to finish ahead of Ohio State and Minnesota in the conference race. UW beat out Minnesota Duluth for the title on the last day of the regular season last February.
The first-place prediction was the fourth straight for the Badgers, who have won the league championship in five of the last six seasons.
Here are the preseason picks by WCHA coaches:
Preseason WCHA coaches poll
First-place votes in parentheses. Coaches couldn't vote for their own team.
1. Wisconsin (7), 49 points
2. Ohio State (1), 40
3. Minnesota, 37
4. Minnesota Duluth, 34
5. Minnesota State, 25
6 (tie). Bemidji State and St. Cloud State, 16
8. St. Thomas (7)
Preseason WCHA player of the year
Daryl Watts, UW forward, 3 votes
Others receiving votes: Taylor Heise, Minnesota forward, 2; Sophie Shirley, UW forward, 1; Gabbie Hughes, Minnesota Duluth senior forward, 1; Andrea Braendli, Ohio State goaltender, 1
Preseason WCHA rookie of the year
Peyton Hemp, Minnesota forward, 2 votes
Sarah Wozniewicz, UW forward, 2 votes
Marianne Picard, UW forward, 2 votes
Others receiving votes: Skylar Vetter, Minnesota goaltender, 1; Emma Connor, Minnesota forward, 1
Preseason All-WCHA
Forwards: Gabbie Hughes, Minnesota Duluth; Daryl Watts, UW; Sophie Shirley, UW
Defenders: Grace Bowlby, UW; Emily Brown, Minnesota
Goaltender: Andrea Braendli, Ohio State
