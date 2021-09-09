 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's where coaches picked Daryl Watts and the Badgers to finish in the 2021-22 WCHA standings
0 Comments
topical alert
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Here's where coaches picked Daryl Watts and the Badgers to finish in the 2021-22 WCHA standings

  • 0
Daryl Watts

Daryl Watts scores her second goal of the 2021 WCHA playoff championship game past Ohio State goaltender Andrea Braendli on March 7.

 JIM ROSVOLD, WCHA

Western Collegiate Hockey Association coaches have predicted a lot of carryover in their forecast for the upcoming season.

They picked the University of Wisconsin to repeat as regular-season champions and chose left wing Daryl Watts as the preseason player of the year in balloting announced Thursday.

Watts led NCAA hockey with 19 goals in a shortened 2020-21 season, the last one delivering the national championship to the Badgers in overtime of the title game against Northeastern. She was the WCHA player of the year, a first-team All-American and a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation's top player.

She's back for a fifth season of NCAA eligibility after she wasn't selected for Canada's Olympic centralization program. The NCAA didn't count last season toward eligibility limits because of the pandemic.

Right wing Sophie Shirley and defender Grace Bowlby joined Watts as preseason all-conference picks. Forwards Marianne Picard and Sarah Wozniewicz were part of a three-way voting tie with Minnesota forward Peyton Hemp for preseason rookie honors.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey players Lacey Eden, Britta Curl and Natalie Buchbinder share how they found out they were going to spend the upcoming season in residency with USA Hockey to try to make the Olympic team.

The Badgers were picked to finish ahead of Ohio State and Minnesota in the conference race. UW beat out Minnesota Duluth for the title on the last day of the regular season last February.

The first-place prediction was the fourth straight for the Badgers, who have won the league championship in five of the last six seasons.

Here are the preseason picks by WCHA coaches:

Preseason WCHA coaches poll

First-place votes in parentheses. Coaches couldn't vote for their own team.

1. Wisconsin (7), 49 points

2. Ohio State (1), 40

3. Minnesota, 37

4. Minnesota Duluth, 34

5. Minnesota State, 25

6 (tie). Bemidji State and St. Cloud State, 16

8. St. Thomas (7)

Preseason WCHA player of the year

Daryl Watts, UW forward, 3 votes

Others receiving votes: Taylor Heise, Minnesota forward, 2; Sophie Shirley, UW forward, 1; Gabbie Hughes, Minnesota Duluth senior forward, 1; Andrea Braendli, Ohio State goaltender, 1

Preseason WCHA rookie of the year

Peyton Hemp, Minnesota forward, 2 votes

Sarah Wozniewicz, UW forward, 2 votes

Marianne Picard, UW forward, 2 votes

Others receiving votes: Skylar Vetter, Minnesota goaltender, 1; Emma Connor, Minnesota forward, 1

Preseason All-WCHA

Forwards: Gabbie Hughes, Minnesota Duluth; Daryl Watts, UW; Sophie Shirley, UW

Defenders: Grace Bowlby, UW; Emily Brown, Minnesota

Goaltender: Andrea Braendli, Ohio State

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers women's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin women's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

Daryl Watts' overtime goal gives Badgers their sixth NCAA women's hockey championship
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
breaking topical

Daryl Watts' overtime goal gives Badgers their sixth NCAA women's hockey championship

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Daryl Watts scored 3:16 into overtime to beat Northeastern in the Frozen Four championship game, giving the Badgers a sixth NCAA title.

Badgers women's hockey team holds on for Frozen Four semifinal win against Ohio State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Badgers women's hockey team holds on for Frozen Four semifinal win against Ohio State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Badgers' third line of Caitlin Schneider, Casey O'Brien and Makenna Webster produces three goals and Kennedy Blair makes 37 saves.

Badgers suffocate Providence to reach NCAA-record seventh straight women's hockey Frozen Four
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Badgers suffocate Providence to reach NCAA-record seventh straight women's hockey Frozen Four

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Badgers earned a shutout in the NCAA quarterfinals for the fifth straight season.

Lacey Eden's overtime goal gives Badgers women's hockey team its ninth WCHA playoff championship
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Lacey Eden's overtime goal gives Badgers women's hockey team its ninth WCHA playoff championship

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Eden scored 42 seconds into overtime as the Badgers defeated Ohio State.

Makenna Webster's 2 goals lead Badgers women's hockey team into WCHA championship game
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Makenna Webster's 2 goals lead Badgers women's hockey team into WCHA championship game

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Minnesota twice pulls within one goal in the third period, but UW holds on in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals.

Late Brette Pettet tying goal, Daryl Watts OT score give Badgers women's hockey team WCHA title
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Late Brette Pettet tying goal, Daryl Watts OT score give Badgers women's hockey team WCHA title

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Badgers won their fifth WCHA regular-season title in the last six years with a frantic finish at Minnesota Duluth.

Minnesota Duluth stops Badgers' unbeaten run, forces final-day showdown for WCHA title
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Minnesota Duluth stops Badgers' unbeaten run, forces final-day showdown for WCHA title

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Gabbie Hughes scored twice for the seventh-ranked Bulldogs, who can pass the Badgers for the crown with another victory Saturday.

Grace and Sophie Shirley both score twice as Badgers complete sweep of Bemidji State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Grace and Sophie Shirley both score twice as Badgers complete sweep of Bemidji State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

It was the 11th multiple-goal game with the Badgers for Sophie Shirley but just the first for her younger sister.

Badgers women's hockey team keeps focused in shutout of Bemidji State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Badgers women's hockey team keeps focused in shutout of Bemidji State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Kennedy Blair made 12 saves for her fourth shutout of the season, and four players scored goals in the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s 4-0 victory against Bemidji State at LaBahn Arena.

Gophers erase Badgers women's hockey team's 2-goal lead for tie
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Gophers erase Badgers women's hockey team's 2-goal lead for tie

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

A day after No. 1 UW rallied for an overtime victory, No. 2 Minnesota earned a split of six points in the series by fighting back for a 2-2 tie and a shootout win.

Daryl Watts scores in overtime, Badgers women's hockey team completes rally against Minnesota
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Daryl Watts scores in overtime, Badgers women's hockey team completes rally against Minnesota

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Daryl Watts' NCAA-leading 13th goal of the season and second of the game on a 3-on-1 rush finished off a comeback from a two-goal deficit in the third period.

Badgers complete sweep of St. Cloud State thanks to late Lacey Eden goal
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Badgers complete sweep of St. Cloud State thanks to late Lacey Eden goal

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

A day after winning 10-0, the Badgers didn't lead Saturday until the final two minutes.

With hat tricks from Brette Pettet and Daryl Watts, top-ranked Badgers rout St. Cloud State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

With hat tricks from Brette Pettet and Daryl Watts, top-ranked Badgers rout St. Cloud State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Badgers have won 26 straight games against the Huskies.

Third-period goals by Daryl Watts, Brette Pettet give No. 2 Badgers sweep of No. 1 Minnesota
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Third-period goals by Daryl Watts, Brette Pettet give No. 2 Badgers sweep of No. 1 Minnesota

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Badgers broke out of a scoring funk with an unprecedented offensive showing against their archrivals.

Traffic around net helps No. 2 Badgers women's hockey team hammer No. 1 Minnesota
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Traffic around net helps No. 2 Badgers women's hockey team hammer No. 1 Minnesota

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Five players scored and Kennedy Blair made 30 saves as the Badgers erased some of the bad taste from last week's split with Ohio State.

Left chasing for most of the game, No. 1 Badgers fall in overtime to No. 4 Ohio State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Left chasing for most of the game, No. 1 Badgers fall in overtime to No. 4 Ohio State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Coach Mark Johnson said the Badgers "didn't do a very good job with the puck" in losing to the Buckeyes.

Third-period rally lifts Badgers past Ohio State in first home game of season
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Third-period rally lifts Badgers past Ohio State in first home game of season

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Daryl Watts and Nicole LaMantia score in the final period, and UW gets 28 saves from Kennedy Blair.

Brette Pettet's third-period goal enough for Badgers to complete sweep of Minnesota State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Brette Pettet's third-period goal enough for Badgers to complete sweep of Minnesota State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair made 11 of her 21 saves in the third period as she shut out an opponent for the second time in four games this season.

Badgers end 5-week layoff with victory behind late Daryl Watts goal
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Badgers end 5-week layoff with victory behind late Daryl Watts goal

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Daryl Watts scored on the power play with 3:15 remaining as the top-ranked Badgers defeated Minnesota State.

Top-ranked Badgers women's hockey team beats Ohio State for series split
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical

Top-ranked Badgers women's hockey team beats Ohio State for series split

  • STATE JOURNAL STAFF
  • 0

Junior Sophie Shirley becomes 18th player in program history to reach 50 career goals.

Ohio State's 3-goal first period spoils Badgers women's hockey opener
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Ohio State's 3-goal first period spoils Badgers women's hockey opener

  • STATE JOURNAL STAFF
  • 0

Sloppiness in the defensive zone led to the Badgers falling behind, coach Mark Johnson said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics