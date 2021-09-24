Here's where Big Ten coaches see the Badgers men's hockey team finishing in 2021-22

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team was picked to finish third in the Big Ten Conference in the 2021-22 season, matching its highest projection since the league's first season.
The defending conference regular-season champion Badgers were behind Minnesota and Michigan in the preseason poll of Big Ten coaches released Friday.
Notre Dame was picked for fourth, followed by Penn State, Michigan State and Ohio State.
UW had five players on the Big Ten's postseason first, second and honorable mention teams last season but forwards Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway, Linus Weissbach and Ty Pelton-Byce and defenseman Ty Emberson all departed in the offseason.
Badgers sophomore goaltender Cameron Rowe was selected for the league's second team in preseason honors for 2021-22. Left wing Roman Ahcan was an honorable mention pick.
The Badgers play a scrimmage against Minnesota Duluth in Chippewa Falls on Oct. 3 and are scheduled to open the season Oct. 8-9 against Michigan Tech at the Kohl Center.
UW was picked to finish fifth before last season, when it won its first regular-season championship since 2000 behind Hobey Baker Award winner Caufield.
The Badgers were predicted to win the Big Ten in the inaugural season of 2013-14 but finished second behind Minnesota. They've been picked for third three times in the previous seven seasons and none of them ended up going well. UW placed last of six teams in 2014, sixth of seven in 2017 and last again in 2019.
The Big Ten preseason first team included forwards Thomas Bordeleau of Michigan and Ben Meyers and Sammy Walker of Minnesota; defensemen Owen Power of Michigan and Jackson LaCombe of Minnesota; and Minnesota goalie Jack LaFontaine.
In addition to Rowe, the second team had forwards Matty Beniers and Kent Johnson from Michigan and Graham Slaggert from Notre Dame; and Minnesota defensemen Brock Faber and Ryan Johnson.
Joining Ahcan with honorable mention were forwards Quinn Preston of Ohio State and Mitch Lewandowski of Michigan State; defensemen Dennis Cesana of Michigan State, Mike Koster of Minnesota and Spencer Stastney of Notre Dame; and Michigan State goalie Drew DeRidder.