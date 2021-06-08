Here's what's so remarkable about former Wisconsin Badgers star Cole Caufield's last two months

Cole Caufield was one of the first to get the NCAA hockey season going with the University of Wisconsin last November.

He doesn't seem to be in a hurry to wrap up things nearly seven months later.

Caufield's overtime assist Monday night helped the Montreal Canadiens complete a four-game sweep of the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs.

Caufield is the sixth player to win the Hobey Baker Award as NCAA men's hockey's top player and compete in the NHL playoffs in the same season. Montreal's 3-2 victory over the Jets made him only the second in that group to have his team get past the second round.

The other was Minnesota's Neal Broten, the first Hobey winner in 1981. He played in the Stanley Cup Final that year, but his Minnesota North Stars lost to the New York Islanders.

Caufield is the fourth among former Badgers players to go from college to the NHL playoffs the same year. Three have been with Montreal (David Maley in the Stanley Cup-winning 1986 season, Sean Hill in 1991 and Caufield); John Byce did it with Boston in 1990.