Here's what we know about the status of the Wisconsin men's hockey offseason evaluation

The postseason evaluation of the state of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey program by athletic department administrators continues as the team's offseason enters a second month.

There's no deadline to complete the look under the hood at a team that has posted a losing record in four of the last five seasons, senior associate athletic director Jason King said last week.

The Badgers finished a 10-24-3 season March 6. King, who oversees the hockey teams, said in the final weeks of the campaign that he would undertake a routine but thorough evaluation of the program and coaching staff after the season ended, and he said last week that he didn't have any update on that process.

"We're going to evaluate everything in the program like we do at the end of every year," King said. "Most of the time, that process takes a little bit. I don't have anything to add at this point."

Normal business continues to take place with the program during the evaluation. The Badgers reached into the transfer portal to land former Mercyhurst goaltender Kyle McClellan last week. Coach Tony Granato and assistants Mark Osiecki and Mark Strobel have been recruiting, although one target, high-scoring forward T.J. Hughes of Brooks in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, committed to Michigan.

Losing out on Hughes raised questions on how much the program uncertainty was impacting recruiting efforts. McClellan's addition answered some.

"I know that they're great coaches," McClellan said. "And especially from what I hear, they know what they're doing."

King and athletic director Chris McIntosh wouldn't say whether they were considering coaching changes while the season was ongoing. McIntosh said in February that he was confident in Granato's ability to lead the program but didn't rule out a change.

Granato has been named Big Ten coach of the year twice in six seasons, including as part of the 2020-21 regular-season championship team. The loss of talented players from that group sparked a decline in 2021-22, and Granato said during the season that he should have prepared better for it.

All three members of the coaching staff are on multiple-year contracts. Granato has four more seasons, Osiecki three and Strobel two. One of the considerations of King's postseason examination is whether to recommend one-year extensions to keep the contract length at full term.

It's common for UW to push back the end date of a contract by a year, confirmed by vote of the Athletic Board, in the offseason. Since the start of the 2018-19 school year, the Badgers have declined to extend a coach's contract only twice, not including decisions rendered moot by three new hires.