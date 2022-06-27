Here's what the Wisconsin men's hockey 2022-23 roster is looking like after an addition

The group of new University of Wisconsin men's hockey players is up to eight after a recent addition helped round out the roster for the 2022-23 season.
Cruz Lucius' oral commitment earlier this month has led to the forward's signing of a National Letter of Intent to join the Badgers.
The addition of the former Minnesota recruit brings UW's forward corps for the upcoming season to 16. Whitefish Bay native Robby Newton, who signed with the Badgers in 2020 but deferred his enrollment, is part of the group of freshman forwards along with Jack Horbach and Charlie Stramel. Ty Smilanic joined the team after two seasons at Quinnipiac.
Freshman defensemen Ben Dexheimer and Tyson Jugnauth and transfer goalie Kyle McClellan also are in the incoming class.
Lucius, from Grant, Minnesota, spent the last two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program with Stramel and is expected to be selected in July's NHL draft. He originally committed to Minnesota at age 14 alongside his older brother, Chaz.
People are also reading…
The elder Lucius, a first-round NHL draft pick of Winnipeg last year, played for the Golden Gophers last season and signed with the Jets in April.
Cruz Lucius decommitted from Minnesota after last season. Both Lucius and Stramel were out injured when the Under-18 Team defeated UW 4-0 in an exhibition game on Dec. 2 last season.
The Badgers also got a nonbinding oral commitment this month from forward Finn Brink of Maple Grove, Minnesota. He has one year of high school remaining.
Brock Caufield, Jack Gorniak and Dominick Mersch are returning for their fifth seasons with the Badgers in 2022-23 but defenseman Jesper Peltonen won't use the extra eligibility granted during the pandemic.
Peltonen played in 36 of 37 games for the Badgers last season after starting his career deep on the defensive depth chart.
Defenseman Jake Martin also isn't returning to the Badgers after a hard-luck freshman season in 2021-22. Martin played in 11 of the first 12 games before a bout of mononucleosis set him back. He returned to practice later in the season but didn't play again.
Martin, an Eagle River native, will play with the United States Hockey League's Green Bay Gamblers in 2022-23.
Boston Buckberger, a defenseman who was part of the Badgers' signing class last fall, will spend another season with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League and now plans to join UW in the fall of 2023.
The Badgers have eight defensemen on the projected roster for the fall. They had 10 last season, which seemed to be an overabundance until injuries and illnesses took hold. Mike Vorlicky missed the whole season after hip surgery. Martin's absence cut into the depth.
Here's how the Badgers' 2022-23 roster stands, with the number of collegiate games played in parentheses:
Forwards: Brock Caufield (136), Jack Gorniak (133), Dominick Mersch (129), Owen Lindmark (72), Ty Smilanic (70 at Quinnipiac), Mathieu De St. Phalle (67), Sam Stange (66), Carson Bantle (46; 19 at Michigan Tech), Zach Urdahl (36), Liam Malmquist (35), Caden Brown (33), Brayden Morrison (18), Jack Horbach, Cruz Lucius, Robby Newton, Charlie Stramel.
Defensemen: Anthony Kehrer (67), Mike Vorlicky (56), Corson Ceulemans (34), Luke LaMaster (31), Daniel Laatsch (28), Shay Donovan (18), Ben Dexheimer, Tyson Jugnauth.
Goalies: Jared Moe (50; 19 at Minnesota), Kyle McClellan (33 at Mercyhurst), Ben Garrity (2).
Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker
NICK PIERRE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2021-22 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): June 6, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @nickpierre11
JOE PALODICHUK
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2021-22 team: Fargo (USHL)
Date committed (age): Aug. 18, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @JoePalodichuk
GRAYDEN DAUL
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2021-22 team: Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 10, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
ETHAN MANN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grafton
2021-22 teams: Penticton (BCHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 14, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @Ethan_Mann11
LUKE LEVANDOWSKI
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2021-22 teams: Chicago (USHL), Sioux Falls (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2018 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @LukeLevy21
BRETT MORAVEC
Position: Forward
Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta
2021-22 team: Penticton (BCHL)
Date committed (age): April 19, 2019 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
DYLAN GODBOUT
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
2021-22 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Hill-Murray (Minn. HS), Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed: April 30, 2019 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @dylan_godbout
REED KLUENDER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South St. Paul, Minn.
2021-22 teams: New Mexico (NAHL), Des Moines AAA (NAPHL)
Date committed: May 10, 2019 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @ReedKluender
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2021-22 team: Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
JACK HORBACH
Position: Forward
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
2021-22 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: Signed for 2022
TYSON JUGNAUTH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Kelowna, British Columbia
2021-22 team: West Kelowna (BCHL)
Date committed: Aug. 14, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: Signed for 2022
On Twitter: @JugnauthTyson
SHAWN RAMSEY
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario
2021-22 team: Chicago (USHL)
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @shawnramsey04
AIDEN FINK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2021-22 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @aiden_fink
SAWYER SCHOLL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Medford
2021-22 team: Green Bay (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2020 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @sawyer_scholl
BOSTON BUCKBERGER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
2021-22 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed: Jan. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: Signed for 2022
On Twitter: @BBucky22
OWEN MEHLENBACHER
Position: Forward
Hometown: Fort Erie, Ontario
2021-22 team: Muskegon (USHL)
Date committed: Feb. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @mehlenbacher_37
CHARLIE STRAMEL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minnesota
2021-22 teams: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: May 9, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: Signed for 2022
On Twitter: @charliestramel
BRADY CLEVELAND
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Wausau
2021-22 teams: U.S. Under-17 Team (NTDP), U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @_bradycleveland
TANNER WALOS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Hartland
2021-22 team: Fargo (USHL)
Date committed: Aug. 2, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @tannerwalos
ZACHARY SCHULZ
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South Lyon, Michigan
2021-22 team: U.S. Under-17 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: Aug. 10, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
WILLIAM WHITELAW
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minnesota
2021-22 teams: Shattuck-St. Mary's prep, Youngstown (USHL)
Date committed: Aug. 25, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @williamnbrick
QUINN FINLEY
Position: Forward
Hometown: Suamico
2021-22 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed: Oct. 27, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @quinnfinley2
BEN DEXHEIMER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Edina, Minnesota
2021-22 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed: Dec. 23, 2021 (19)
Earliest arrival at UW: Signed for 2022
On Twitter: @bendexheimer
CRUZ LUCIUS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grant, Minnesota
2021-22 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: June 15, 2022 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
FINN BRINK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Maple Grove, Minnesota
2021-22 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Maple Grove HS (Minn.)
Date committed: June 23, 2022 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @finnbrink