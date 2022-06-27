Here's what the Wisconsin men's hockey 2022-23 roster is looking like after an addition

The group of new University of Wisconsin men's hockey players is up to eight after a recent addition helped round out the roster for the 2022-23 season.

Cruz Lucius' oral commitment earlier this month has led to the forward's signing of a National Letter of Intent to join the Badgers.

The addition of the former Minnesota recruit brings UW's forward corps for the upcoming season to 16. Whitefish Bay native Robby Newton, who signed with the Badgers in 2020 but deferred his enrollment, is part of the group of freshman forwards along with Jack Horbach and Charlie Stramel. Ty Smilanic joined the team after two seasons at Quinnipiac.

Freshman defensemen Ben Dexheimer and Tyson Jugnauth and transfer goalie Kyle McClellan also are in the incoming class.

Lucius, from Grant, Minnesota, spent the last two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program with Stramel and is expected to be selected in July's NHL draft. He originally committed to Minnesota at age 14 alongside his older brother, Chaz.

The elder Lucius, a first-round NHL draft pick of Winnipeg last year, played for the Golden Gophers last season and signed with the Jets in April.

Cruz Lucius decommitted from Minnesota after last season. Both Lucius and Stramel were out injured when the Under-18 Team defeated UW 4-0 in an exhibition game on Dec. 2 last season.

The Badgers also got a nonbinding oral commitment this month from forward Finn Brink of Maple Grove, Minnesota. He has one year of high school remaining.

Brock Caufield, Jack Gorniak and Dominick Mersch are returning for their fifth seasons with the Badgers in 2022-23 but defenseman Jesper Peltonen won't use the extra eligibility granted during the pandemic.

Peltonen played in 36 of 37 games for the Badgers last season after starting his career deep on the defensive depth chart.

Defenseman Jake Martin also isn't returning to the Badgers after a hard-luck freshman season in 2021-22. Martin played in 11 of the first 12 games before a bout of mononucleosis set him back. He returned to practice later in the season but didn't play again.

Martin, an Eagle River native, will play with the United States Hockey League's Green Bay Gamblers in 2022-23.

Boston Buckberger, a defenseman who was part of the Badgers' signing class last fall, will spend another season with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League and now plans to join UW in the fall of 2023.

The Badgers have eight defensemen on the projected roster for the fall. They had 10 last season, which seemed to be an overabundance until injuries and illnesses took hold. Mike Vorlicky missed the whole season after hip surgery. Martin's absence cut into the depth.

Here's how the Badgers' 2022-23 roster stands, with the number of collegiate games played in parentheses:

Forwards: Brock Caufield (136), Jack Gorniak (133), Dominick Mersch (129), Owen Lindmark (72), Ty Smilanic (70 at Quinnipiac), Mathieu De St. Phalle (67), Sam Stange (66), Carson Bantle (46; 19 at Michigan Tech), Zach Urdahl (36), Liam Malmquist (35), Caden Brown (33), Brayden Morrison (18), Jack Horbach, Cruz Lucius, Robby Newton, Charlie Stramel.

Defensemen: Anthony Kehrer (67), Mike Vorlicky (56), Corson Ceulemans (34), Luke LaMaster (31), Daniel Laatsch (28), Shay Donovan (18), Ben Dexheimer, Tyson Jugnauth.

Goalies: Jared Moe (50; 19 at Minnesota), Kyle McClellan (33 at Mercyhurst), Ben Garrity (2).

