Here's what players say needs fixing with the slumping Badgers men's hockey team

It has been 37 weeks since the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team went to Munn Ice Arena and won the Big Ten regular-season championship on the last day of the regular season.
The Badgers are back at Michigan State this week as a team trying to stay with the game plan and develop more animus for its opponent amid a slump.
That's some of what UW players said they needed to be better at when they play the Spartans on Friday and Saturday.
They're looking for a way out of a skid in which they have lost six of eight, and the two victories in that stretch have them thinking there's a successful path forward.
The results over the Badgers' last six games before the holiday break will show whether they're right.
"We've just got to get everybody's mindset to hate the opponent that we're going to go up against," fifth-year defenseman Tyler Inamoto said. "You could have friends on that team but at the end of the day you've got to hate your opponent. You've got to want to beat them into submission. We've got to keep working on that mindset to respect our opponents but at the same time have a (expletive)-you attitude."
Inamoto returned from a seven-game injury absence last week but the Badgers were swept by Notre Dame. While he was out, he watched the team play its best when it adhered to the plan set in place by the coaches.
"But when we go on our own page and we go rogue, that's when we get into trouble," he said.
What's gone off script? Inamoto said some of it has been defensive-zone positioning and situational reads. Support on puck retrievals in the offensive zone needs to be shored up, too, he said.
Captain Tarek Baker said a lack of consistency has plagued the team. The Badgers have experienced moments of confusion or indecision that have left goalies Jared Moe and Cameron Rowe to fend for themselves.
Bad passes, unfinished zone clearances, needless penalties and lost 1-on-1 competitions have piled up to put the Badgers in a 4-8 hole through six weeks.
"I think it's time that we as players and as a team, we've got to ask more from ourselves and each other," said Baker, a fifth-year center. "We can't play the game for 45 minutes when it's a 60-minute game because as the Big Ten season goes along, teams are starting to go up and up and up. And so those little lapses that we seem to be having lately, we've got to tune those up."
The Badgers' two victories between three-game losing streaks over the past four weeks are the beacons that they're using to identify what's possible in a positive direction.
Timely scoring and stretches of pressure led to victories at Michigan and against Minnesota, teams now ranked No. 1 and No. 7 nationally and expected to be in the race for the Big Ten title.
Baker said "the recipe is there" for UW to go on a successful run.
"But the thing is you've got to work yourself out of a cold streak to get that hot streak," he said. "It takes a lot harder work when things aren't going well."
The Badgers will find out over the next three weeks whether they have that in them. After playing Michigan State, the Badgers have a home non-conference series against Clarkson before they host Penn State.
Senior forward Dominick Mersch said UW players are trying to leave the past behind and focus on what's to come. The team's veteran players know that poor play can compound if it's unchecked; they experienced a similar situation two seasons ago in falling to last place in the Big Ten.
"You can use the word frustration when you're sitting there at 4-8," he said. "And the college season's only so long. So you have to have a sense of urgency."
What coach Tony Granato doesn't want players to think, however, is that the sense of urgency means they have to try to become something they're not.
UW can't expect to suddenly become a team of prodigious scorers after going through the lowest-scoring first dozen games of the season in the team's modern era.
"That's the danger of when things aren't going well result-wise or production-wise — do more," Granato said. "You don't want to do more. You want to do less. You want to do what's right. When you try to do more and something different, things that are outside of what our team concepts are, what your skill set is, that's when you have problems."