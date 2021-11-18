Here's what players say needs fixing with the slumping Badgers men's hockey team

Baker said "the recipe is there" for UW to go on a successful run.

"But the thing is you've got to work yourself out of a cold streak to get that hot streak," he said. "It takes a lot harder work when things aren't going well."

The Badgers will find out over the next three weeks whether they have that in them. After playing Michigan State, the Badgers have a home non-conference series against Clarkson before they host Penn State.

Senior forward Dominick Mersch said UW players are trying to leave the past behind and focus on what's to come. The team's veteran players know that poor play can compound if it's unchecked; they experienced a similar situation two seasons ago in falling to last place in the Big Ten.

"You can use the word frustration when you're sitting there at 4-8," he said. "And the college season's only so long. So you have to have a sense of urgency."

What coach Tony Granato doesn't want players to think, however, is that the sense of urgency means they have to try to become something they're not.

UW can't expect to suddenly become a team of prodigious scorers after going through the lowest-scoring first dozen games of the season in the team's modern era.