Here's what makes new Badgers men's hockey recruit Quinn Finley of the Madison Capitols coachable

Just how long has Suamico native Quinn Finley thought about playing for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team?
"Almost coming out of the womb, I think," he said.
Finley made being a Badgers player a little closer to reality Wednesday when the left-handed winger announced his nonbinding oral commitment to play for UW as early as the 2023-24 season.
He was the No. 1 pick of the Madison Capitols in the 2020 United States Hockey League futures draft and has impressed Capitols coach Tommy Upton with his coachability.
"He wants to be developed," Upton said. "He wants to become an NHLer. And everybody does, let's be honest. Everybody says that but not everybody actually does the little things that I think, personally, it takes to get to that level.
"And he's in our office all the time, just talking hockey or watching his shifts or watching video. He's constantly asking questions on the ice. He truly, truly wants to put in that work to be the best player that he can be."
Finley, a high school junior, played last season as a 16-year-old with the USHL's Clark Cup champion Chicago Steel while the Capitols were on a pandemic hiatus.
Listed at 6-foot and 168 pounds, Finley has high-end skill and is a solid skater, Upton said. He's working on his strength in the weight room.
Upton said part of Finley's growth over the last year in the USHL has been in moving his feet to get in place for secondary chances.
"All the things that he does naturally with the puck is very high end," Upton said. "We think that the key for him and a lot of guys on our roster ... is how are you going to work without the puck? How's your stick going to be without the puck? How's your positioning going to be?"
Finley has three goals and six points in nine games with the Capitols, who had forward Reid Pabich of Verona commit to Maine on Tuesday. Madison has won seven games in a row and hosts Green Bay on Friday.
He said he also was considering Northeastern and made visits to North Dakota and UMass.
Why UW, other than the right-from-the-womb destiny?
"I think it just starts with the coaching stuff," Finley said. "I think Tony Granato is doing a a great job. He's coached at the NHL, he's played in the been NHL. I think if I go there to Wisconsin, I can get a really good coaching staff and learn and get better each and every day.
"And I mean, it's my home state, too. So I think that's pretty cool, seeing friends and family almost every single weekend."
Finley is the fifth high school junior to commit to the Badgers since their grade opened to scholarship offers July 1. The others are Wausau defenseman Brady Cleveland, Hartland forward Tanner Walos, defenseman Zachary Schulz and forward William Whitelaw.
Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker
TJ KOUFIS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Palatine, Ill.
2020-21 team: Johnstown (NAHL)
Date committed (age): July 6, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @TKoufis88
BEN HELGESON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Lake Elmo, Minn.
2020-21 team: St. Cloud (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 25, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @benhelgeson9
ISAAC NOVAK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Sussex
2020-21 team: Minnesota Magicians (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @IsaacNovak1
SHANE LAVELLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Chaska, Minn.
2020-21 team: Spruce Grove (AJHL)
Date committed (age): May 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @shanelave21
CASEY ROEPKE
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Erin
2020-21 team: Amarillo (NAHL)
Date committed (age): May 30, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Casey_Roepke
NOAH GRANNAN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Germantown
2020-21 team: Sioux Falls (USHL)
Date committed (age): April 17, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
NICK PIERRE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): June 6, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @nickpierre11
JOE PALODICHUK
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.), Bismarck (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Aug. 18, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @JoePalodichuk
GRAYDEN DAUL
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2020-21 team: Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 10, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
ETHAN MANN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grafton
2020-21 teams: University School (Wis. HS), Team Wisconsin
Date committed (age): Sept. 14, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Ethan_Mann11
LUKE LEVANDOWSKI
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2020-21 teams: Chicago (USHL), Rosemount (Minn. HS)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2018 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @LukeLevy21
BRETT MORAVEC
Position: Forward
Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta
2020-21 team: Calgary (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 19, 2019 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
DYLAN GODBOUT
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
2020-21 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Hill-Murray (Minn. HS)
Date committed: April 30, 2019 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @dylan_godbout
REED KLUENDER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South St. Paul, Minn.
2020-21 team: South St. Paul (Minn. HS)
Date committed: May 10, 2019 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @ReedKluender
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL), Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
JACK HORBACH
Position: Forward
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
TYSON JUGNAUTH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Kelowna, British Columbia
2020-21 team: West Kelowna (BCHL)
Date committed: Aug. 14, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @JugnauthTyson
SHAWN RAMSEY
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @shawnramsey04
AIDEN FINK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: Northern Alberta X-Treme (CSSHL)
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @aiden_fink
SAWYER SCHOLL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Medford
2020-21 team: Green Bay (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2020 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @sawyer_scholl
BOSTON BUCKBERGER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
2020-21 team: Saskatoon Blazers (Sask. Midget AAA Hockey League)
Date committed: Jan. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @BBucky22
OWEN MEHLENBACHER
Position: Forward
Hometown: Fort Erie, Ontario
2020-21 team: Muskegon (USHL)
Date committed: Feb. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @mehlenbacher_37
CHARLIE STRAMEL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minnesota
2020-21 teams: U.S. Under-17 Team, U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: May 9, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @charliestramel
BRADY CLEVELAND
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Wausau
2020-21 teams: Team Wisconsin, Wausau West HS
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @_bradycleveland
TANNER WALOS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Hartland
2020-21 team: Milwaukee Junior Admirals
Date committed: Aug. 2, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @tannerwalos
ZACHARY SCHULZ
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South Lyon, Michigan
2020-21 team: Honeybaked
Date committed: Aug. 10, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
WILLIAM WHITELAW
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minnesota
2020-21 team: Shattuck-St. Mary's prep
Date committed: Aug. 25, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @williamnbrick