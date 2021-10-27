 Skip to main content
Here's what makes new Badgers men's hockey recruit Quinn Finley of the Madison Capitols coachable
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Quinn Finley

Suamico native Quinn Finley is in his first season playing for the Madison Capitols of the USHL after he spent last season as a 16-year-old with the Chicago Steel.

 HICKLING IMAGES

Just how long has Suamico native Quinn Finley thought about playing for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team?

"Almost coming out of the womb, I think," he said.

Finley made being a Badgers player a little closer to reality Wednesday when the left-handed winger announced his nonbinding oral commitment to play for UW as early as the 2023-24 season.

He was the No. 1 pick of the Madison Capitols in the 2020 United States Hockey League futures draft and has impressed Capitols coach Tommy Upton with his coachability.

"He wants to be developed," Upton said. "He wants to become an NHLer. And everybody does, let's be honest. Everybody says that but not everybody actually does the little things that I think, personally, it takes to get to that level.

"And he's in our office all the time, just talking hockey or watching his shifts or watching video. He's constantly asking questions on the ice. He truly, truly wants to put in that work to be the best player that he can be."

Finley, a high school junior, played last season as a 16-year-old with the USHL's Clark Cup champion Chicago Steel while the Capitols were on a pandemic hiatus.

Listed at 6-foot and 168 pounds, Finley has high-end skill and is a solid skater, Upton said. He's working on his strength in the weight room.

Upton said part of Finley's growth over the last year in the USHL has been in moving his feet to get in place for secondary chances.

"All the things that he does naturally with the puck is very high end," Upton said. "We think that the key for him and a lot of guys on our roster ... is how are you going to work without the puck? How's your stick going to be without the puck? How's your positioning going to be?"

Finley has three goals and six points in nine games with the Capitols, who had forward Reid Pabich of Verona commit to Maine on Tuesday. Madison has won seven games in a row and hosts Green Bay on Friday.

He said he also was considering Northeastern and made visits to North Dakota and UMass.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato says he wants his team's penalty kill to get its swagger back. The Badgers play at No. 2 Michigan on Thursday and Friday.

Why UW, other than the right-from-the-womb destiny?

"I think it just starts with the coaching stuff," Finley said. "I think Tony Granato is doing a a great job. He's coached at the NHL, he's played in the been NHL. I think if I go there to Wisconsin, I can get a really good coaching staff and learn and get better each and every day.

"And I mean, it's my home state, too. So I think that's pretty cool, seeing friends and family almost every single weekend."

Finley is the fifth high school junior to commit to the Badgers since their grade opened to scholarship offers July 1. The others are Wausau defenseman Brady Cleveland, Hartland forward Tanner Walos, defenseman Zachary Schulz and forward William Whitelaw.

