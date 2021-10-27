Here's what makes new Badgers men's hockey recruit Quinn Finley of the Madison Capitols coachable

Upton said part of Finley's growth over the last year in the USHL has been in moving his feet to get in place for secondary chances.

"All the things that he does naturally with the puck is very high end," Upton said. "We think that the key for him and a lot of guys on our roster ... is how are you going to work without the puck? How's your stick going to be without the puck? How's your positioning going to be?"

Finley has three goals and six points in nine games with the Capitols, who had forward Reid Pabich of Verona commit to Maine on Tuesday. Madison has won seven games in a row and hosts Green Bay on Friday.

He said he also was considering Northeastern and made visits to North Dakota and UMass.

Why UW, other than the right-from-the-womb destiny?

"I think it just starts with the coaching stuff," Finley said. "I think Tony Granato is doing a a great job. He's coached at the NHL, he's played in the been NHL. I think if I go there to Wisconsin, I can get a really good coaching staff and learn and get better each and every day.

"And I mean, it's my home state, too. So I think that's pretty cool, seeing friends and family almost every single weekend."