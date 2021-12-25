Here's what Holiday Face-Off organizers didn't know they needed to know for the Milwaukee tourney

Tournaments downsized

Tournaments have been part of the college hockey schedule in the days around Christmas dating to the 1960s and the Great Lakes Invitational in Detroit, but the numbers have dwindled lately.

There were 10 of them 20 years ago in nine states, including Florida and Alabama. The Badger Hockey Showdown at Milwaukee’s Bradley Center had been one of the stars, with attendance climbing as high as 17,749 for its fourth championship game in 1992. Its stay in Milwaukee ended after 2002, when there were just 7,088 announced to be at UW’s championship game victory.

Neutral-site events in the Phoenix area and Florida have faded. So did the Showdown, which lasted seven more years after moving to Madison starting in the 2003-04 season.

The Holiday Face-Off is one of only three tournaments on the schedule for the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day this year. The old standby, the Great Lakes Invitational, has taken on a new format and is being played outside of Detroit for the first time.