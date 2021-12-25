Here's what Holiday Face-Off organizers didn't know they needed to know for the Milwaukee tourney

A company that never has staged hockey is putting on a two-day, four-team tournament at a three-year-old arena where the sport never has been played.
What could go wrong?
Actually, that’s what representatives from the Gazelle Group and Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum have been working on over the past two years.
Their curiosities, questions and investigations into what they didn’t know they needed to know contributed to the creation of an operations manual more than 50 pages thick for the Holiday Face-Off college hockey tournament, which launches Tuesday.
They won’t know whether they’ve covered everything until the opening day’s games — Bowling Green against No. 16 Providence at 4 p.m., the University of Wisconsin against Yale at 7:30 p.m. — go off. Maybe even later. Maybe never.
“You can’t prepare for every scenario; there’s just too many,” said Rick Giles, a longtime sports marketing professional who’s president of the Gazelle Group that’s promoting the tournament.
People involved in the decisions have talked with the State Journal over the last 21 months about what it’s like to put together a tournament from scratch, especially one in a sport that has special inner workings.
Some of their discoveries were more memorable than others. The Fiserv Forum locker room bathroom flooring and a lot of pairs of skates might have needed repairs if the issue of floor coverings didn’t come up along the way.
Welcome to hockey game operations.
The Gazelle Group, a sports marketing firm based in Princeton, New Jersey, has made its name promoting college basketball events in the New York City area, Las Vegas, Florida and more. It runs the College Basketball Invitational postseason tournament.
Giles decided the next challenge for the company was branching out from basketball. It looked into baseball and lacrosse for opportunities to create new events but moved forward on immersing itself in NCAA hockey.
The original thoughts and some of the first calls involved destination sites such as NHL cities in California or Florida. Not a good enough idea, the company determined. It probably could get teams to go, but attendance likely would suffer without a built-in local fan base.
Everything’s a risk in the sports marketing game.
“That’s our business,” Giles said. “You try to measure the risk versus the potential return and make the right choices.”
Tournaments downsized
Tournaments have been part of the college hockey schedule in the days around Christmas dating to the 1960s and the Great Lakes Invitational in Detroit, but the numbers have dwindled lately.
There were 10 of them 20 years ago in nine states, including Florida and Alabama. The Badger Hockey Showdown at Milwaukee’s Bradley Center had been one of the stars, with attendance climbing as high as 17,749 for its fourth championship game in 1992. Its stay in Milwaukee ended after 2002, when there were just 7,088 announced to be at UW’s championship game victory.
Neutral-site events in the Phoenix area and Florida have faded. So did the Showdown, which lasted seven more years after moving to Madison starting in the 2003-04 season.
The Holiday Face-Off is one of only three tournaments on the schedule for the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day this year. The old standby, the Great Lakes Invitational, has taken on a new format and is being played outside of Detroit for the first time.
It wasn’t a holiday tournament that piqued Gazelle’s interest in hockey as much as two events from other times of the year. One was the Beanpot, the annual February tournament that brings together four Boston teams. The other was Red Hot Hockey, which Cornell hosts at New York’s Madison Square Garden on the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend.
Giles and others at Gazelle had a good working relationship with Raj Saha, who was on staff at Madison Square Garden in the late 1990s and early 2000s but in 2017 signed on to be the general manager at the Fiserv Forum. The new venue was in the market for a college basketball event to supplement its schedule of Milwaukee Bucks games, Marquette men’s basketball contests and touring shows. Gazelle instead pitched its hockey idea, and the arena jumped on board.
Bucks and Fiserv Forum president Peter Feigin said in 2020 the new event was a callback to the era when the Badger Hockey Showdown was in its heyday.
“There’s certainly a great hockey community to build, and we think there’s a great market for it,” he said. “So this is step one.”
The Badgers signed up quickly, too. Connecting with more parts of the state has been a program ambition for coach Tony Granato, and a return to Milwaukee hits some nostalgic notes.
UW won the NCAA championship there in 2006. The Bradley Center, which closed when the Fiserv Forum opened and has been demolished, set a Frozen Four attendance record when it first hosted the 1993 event; it also had the tournament in 1997.
Zambonis rented
Unlike the Bradley Center, however, the Fiserv Forum doesn’t have a regular hockey tenant. The Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League have played at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena since 2016.
So while the new arena held some ice shows and has some employees who have worked at other venues with hockey teams, the preparation for the Holiday Face-Off was as unfamiliar to some others there as it was for the people at Gazelle.
The building had boards for hockey but no plexiglass when the tournament formally was announced in March 2020. It needed goal cages and protective netting for the ends of the rink.
The Fiserv Forum doesn’t own its own ice resurfacers because they largely would sit unused. The buildings has two rented units while the ice is in place.
Building staff used a quiet time in the arena during the pandemic sports shutdown to run through how they put together a hockey setup. The real thing started after a Dec. 6 Bucks game, when seats temporarily were removed to create space for the next day’s ice installation.
The ice went in, was painted and had logos installed over a week’s time, then covered for a Marquette basketball game. It was uncovered afterward to continue the building process for a ice sheet between 1¼ and 1½ inches thick, then covered again until the tournament.
The ice will be melted down after Wednesday’s championship game to get the building ready for Friday’s appearance by the Harlem Globetrotters.
Adding to the manual
Gazelle employees continued their own education on the fine points of staging hockey by attending a Badgers game at the Kohl Center. The Jan. 11, 2020, contest saw a scary neck injury to Ohio State defenseman CJ Regula that left him needing to be taken from the ice on a stretcher.
The newcomers to hockey operations looked around among the group and wondered how they’d handle the same thing at their tournament.
It’s less than a five-mile drive from Gazelle’s office to the nearest college hockey arena, Princeton’s Hobey Baker Rink. Some Gazelle employees got more lessons on the inner workings of hockey from the staff there on one Tigers game day. That’s where they learned about the need for floor coverings in team restrooms; skates and tile floor aren’t a good mix when nature calls between periods.
All of the findings contributed to the creation of the thick binder of operations how-tos. Gazelle never has had to put together something so elaborate for its basketball events. It’s as much a sign of preparedness as it is how much the company had to learn.
Some other tasks were more familiar, even if they had special wrinkles for the new venture. Deciding on dates for the event had to factor in the arena’s availability and the unease of some teams to play during the World Junior Championship that runs between Dec. 26 and Jan. 5.
Another issue: avoiding playing the same day as a Badgers football bowl game. Gazelle looked at 20 years of data on when UW had played to avoid the most frequent options. The final decision was for Dec. 28 and 29 — during the World Juniors but away from the bowl games closer to New Year’s Day.
The main parts of being able to go public were in place by late 2019. UW signed its contract to be part of a three-year commitment in September of that year. The event formally was announced at a news conference in the Fiserv Forum atrium March 3, 2020.
Everything then came to a halt. The rest of the 2019-20 NCAA season was wiped out by the emerging COVID-19 pandemic nine days after the unveiling.
The sports world hadn’t returned without significant changes by the start of the next hockey season, and Big Ten teams were playing a limited schedule in 2020-21 with no room for in-season tournaments. The planned first run of the Holiday Face-Off was scrapped.
Even when you think you have everything covered, new issues are always out there.
So it was another year to wait. And another year to plan.
Final preparations
Representatives from Gazelle, the Fiserv Forum and UW met at the arena in mid-September this year for a walk-through and to discuss what had to be on the punch list:
- Locker room facilities needed 220-volt power outlets to handle hockey glove dryers.
- Those hired to keep stats during games needed to be familiar with the NCAA software.
- On-ice officials needed rooms that don’t have them passing by teams on the way to the ice.
- Video cameras had to be placed in the rafters above the goals for video replay purposes.
Tickets had been on sale for nearly six months but the results hadn’t met expectations by the time the ice was installed. The continuation of the pandemic has been troublesome for sports promoters, and the Badgers’ 5-12-1 record has depressed the local fan base.
“Obviously we wish the team was undefeated and COVID didn’t exist and that’s how we were starting,” Giles said. “But we’re committed. We’re invested in this risk. We’re committed to three years. We’re committed to building this thing. We’re committed to making it an annual event that people are interested in and attracted to.”
After a long period of learning about hockey and a one-year delay, it’s just about game time for the Holiday Face-Off. The Bucks play in the Fiserv Forum on Christmas, and there’s a concert in the venue Sunday.
Monday is for tournament load-in. The teams are due to arrive in Milwaukee then but don’t get to take the ice until Tuesday’s morning skates. If those sessions produce issues not covered by the operations manual, arena personnel and Gazelle officials will have a few hours before the opening faceoff to make them right.
What could go wrong? The principals hope as little as possible, or at least that the answer to what does is in their book.
Fave 5: Todd D. Milewski picks his favorite stories of 2021
A year of major changes and obstacles overcome just to get games on the schedule made it tough to pick, but these are Todd D. Milewski's five favorite stories from 2021.
The remarkable story of how brain surgery saved Tony Granato's life 25 years ago and his improbable return to the ice
Tony Granato, his wife Linda and some of his teammates took a look back at a frightening period of time when he needed surgery to not just ret…
Former Badgers men's hockey goalies got together to chat about what makes for a great shooter, some of the best they faced and how Cole Caufie…
Daryl Watts opens up about Hockey Canada snub, her famous OT goal and why she's pumped for 1 last season with the Badgers
Badgers women's hockey star Daryl Watts didn't make Canada's residency program to pick the Olympic team and she was tired of holding back about it.
Move out, clean, move in: A look inside the craziness of Badgers hockey doubleheader days at LaBahn Arena
The COVID-19 pandemic changed so much of the 2020-21 sports season, and this was a look inside the logistics of playing men's and women's hock…
Barry Alvarez says he'll retire after a 31-year tenure with the Badgers as football coach, athletic director
When Barry Alvarez announced his retirement as Badgers athletic director, all sorts of people connected to UW now or in the past had ways of f…